Unitary leadership returned to AIADMK after five years as the party adopted a fresh resolution on Monday, favouring the appointment of Edappadi K Palaniswami as its interim General Secretary. At the crucial General Council Meeting held today, AIADMK annulled the dual leadership structure and went on to remove rival O Panneerselvam from the primary membership of the party.

A total of 16 resolutions were passed at the AIADMK General Council meeting at the party office in Vanagaram, Chennai, amid much opposition from the OPS.

AIADMK passes 16 resolutions; appoints EPS as General Secretary

- The AIADMK General Council adopted a resolution to revive the post of general secretary, enabling all primary members of the party to elect one person for the party's top post; to elect the general secretary.

- The general council proposed to terminate the post of "coordinator / co-coordinator" lending a blow to O Panneerselvam.

- The General Council then passed a resolution to scrap dual leadership and create a Deputy General Secretary post for the party.

- The AIADMK unanimously elected Edappadi K Palaniswami as party interim general secretary till a general secretary is elected as per amended bylaws, 4 months from now.

- The AIADMK General Council adopted a resolution to remove O Paneerselvam from party's primary membership

- The Council adopted a resolution demanding Bharat Ratna for Periyar, MG Ramachandran (MGR), and J Jayalalithaa.

- The party also adopted a resolution that empowered the General Secretary to select the Deputy General Secretary of AIADMK.

- The Council denounced DMK for abolishing all the welfare policies brought in by former Chief Ministers EPS and J Jayalalithaa.

- The party called for a protest against fuel price rise and rising crime rates under DMK.

- The AIADMK also urged the state and Central governments to stop Karnataka from building the Mekedatu dam.

- The Council called for building rehabilitation centres for Sri Lankan Tamils and refugees entering the state amid the crisis in the neighbouring country.

EPS-OPS cadres clash outside party office

Earlier in the day, the Madras High Court rejected a plea from AIADMK's former coordinator O Panneerselvam to stay the conduct of the general council meeting and ruled that the court cannot interfere in the internal squabbles of a political party.

Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy delivered the verdict on Monday morning, which allowed the EPS faction to hold the meeting of the General Council, the highest decision-making body of the opposition party in Tamil Nadu.

At the GC meeting, AIADMK leader Natham Vishwanathan hit out at OPS, saying that he has a dual face and doesn't want anyone to succeed in the party. "He is jealous...saying so from my experience. I am happy that he is out now," he added.

Ahead of the crucial GC meet, unruly scenes were witnessed outside the party headquarters in Chennai as factions of Edappadi K Palanisawmy (EPS) and O Pannerselvam (OPS) clashed violently. EPS and OPS factions hurled stones at each other outside the AIADMK party office, with many sustaining injuries in the clash. Some people were seen forcing their way into the party office by breaking open the doors despite high security.