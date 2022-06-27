OPS Outraged After EPS Calls AIADMK Top Office Bearers Meet In Absence, Calls It 'illegal'

Infighting intensified in AIADMK on Sunday after former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami's (EPS) faction called for a brainstorming meeting of top office-bearers on June 27 in the absence of O Panneerselvam, (OPS) who has embarked on a tour of the southern part of the state. Hitting out at the EPS faction, OPS called the move a violation of the party by-law' and asserted that meetings could be convened only with the approval of both coordinator and co-coordinator.

"The meeting of headquarters functionaries was convened in contravention of the party by-law, adding that only the coordinator and co-coordinator are authorized to convene any party meeting. Under the AIADMK Law, Rule 20A (v) - the overall management responsibilities of the party are vested in the Co-ordinator and co-coordinator. Accordingly, any meeting must be convened with the consent of both parties. However, without the consent and signature of both parties, a notice has been issued in the name of the 'headquarters functionaries meeting "against the rules and regulations of the party," Panneerselvam said in a statement.

The leader further added that as the coordinator of the AIADMK, he had not given any consent to the meeting. "In such a case, the said meeting convened in violation of the rule is contrary to party law and rules. I would like to inform all the party workers that if any decision is taken at the above meeting convened outside the party legal framework, it will not in any way restrict the party who are under the administration of the party coordinator and the party co-coordinator," he added.

Earlier, O Panneerselvam had asserted that the cadres were on his side and people and party workers would 'punish' the detractors. The latest faceoff comes amid the battle for single leadership in the AIADMK between former Tamil Nadu CM and party co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and his former deputy CM and coordinator O Panneersevelam.

AIADMK factions - split & merger

In 2016, after the demise of then-CM J Jayalalitha, her close aide Sasikala had taken over as general secretary but was later convicted and arrested in the disproportionate assets case. OPS - the then-deputy CM, quit as caretaker CM to make way for Sasikala. With his exit, EPS, who was chosen by Sasikala, was made the CM, which led to the party being split in the middle - EPS camp and OPS camp. Amid the impasse, the BJP had intervened to allow EPS to continue as CM and made OPS the party's Convenor, Deputy CM, naming the late Jayalalitha as the party's 'eternal' General Secretary. The convicted Sasikala was then thrown out of the party. She was released from Bengaluru prison in January 2021, after completing her 4-year jail stint.

(With agency inputs)