OPS Pays Tribute To Jayalalithaa After Madras HC Verdict; Calls It A 'historic Judgement'

AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Wednesday paid floral tribute to former Chief Minister M J Jayalalithaa at Jaya Memorial in Chennai. This comes after Madras High Court passed an order in his favour on his plea questioning legality of convening AIADMK General Council meet, ordered status quo ante June 23, and ordered a fresh general council meet.

While addressing his supporters after the judgement, OPS said, "This is a historical judgement. We got full victory because of this judgement. If anyone comes forward to join us, we'll welcome them. AIADMK cadre's wishes came true. We will respect & act in accordance with High Court judgement."

O Paneerselvam had earlier questioned the legality and violation of bylaws in convening the AIADMK General Council meeting. On June 23, in the General Council meeting, the AIADMK had expelled O Panneerselvam from the party and had appointed Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK. Soon after the court pronounced its verdict, celebrations by supporters broke out outside OPS’s residence in Chennai.

Madras HC rule revives AIADMK's Dual Leadership

On July 11, EPS was elected as the interim General Secretary of AIADMK. EPS, who is a long-time member of AIADMK, was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in 1989, 1991, 2011, 2016, and 2021 and also served a year-long stint in the Lok Sabha. Besides being the CM of Tamil Nadu from 2017 to 2021, he has served the party in various capacities including that of Headquarters Secretary, Organizing Secretary and Propaganda Secretary. After the HC verdict today, OPS has been reinstated as the AIADMK Coordinator along with EPS.