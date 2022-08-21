'OPS Wants To Unite AIADMK Despite Humiliation From EPS Faction': OP Ravindranath

Regardless of the 'humiliation from the EPS faction', former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam wants to unite the AIADMK in order to take on the might of the ruling DMK, said his son OP Ravindranath on Saturday.

"At the AIADMK general council meeting in Chennai, O Panneerselvam received humiliation from a number of leaders. Regardless of such insults, OPS has urged everyone to come together in order to maintain the party's unity," said Ravindranath, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Theni.

Ravindranath added that he was open to accepting the BJP's offer of a position in the Union Cabinet.

"The BJP administration in Tamil Nadu wanted to make me a Union minister. I was also willing to accept a position in the Union Cabinet because the AIADMK hasn't had a seat there since 1998, but Edappadi K Palaniswami spoiled the opportunity given to me by saying that if I give a ticket as a Union minister, there will be trouble within the party, so I have to give two Cabinet tickets," Ravindranath said.

"Due to the AIADMK split, the party lost its chance to win the previous Assembly elections. Panneerselvam wants AIADMK to unite in order to defeat Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)," he said. Notably, the split faction of AIADMK led by Edapaddi Palaniswami had expelled both Paneerselvam and Ravindranath from the party.

EPS dumps OPS’ call for unity

On Wednesday, the Madras High Court, in the case of the AIADMK General Council meeting, ruled in favour of OPS. Justice G Jayachandran held that the election of Edappadi K Palaniswami as AIADMK's interim general secretary during the July 11 general council meeting will be invalid.

The court also ordered the conduct of a fresh general council meeting of the AIADMK. Paneerselvam had questioned the legality and violation of bylaws in convening the party meeting.

Buoyed by the favourable verdict from the Madras High Court, embattled O Panneerselvam on Thursday extended an invitation to “dear brother” EPS to bury the hatchet and join hands to work together in the interest of the party. However, EPS rejected the overtures and filed an appeal against the single judge’s order.

(With agency inputs)