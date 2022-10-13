Amid vociferous opposition, Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa withdrew her order allowing people residing in the district for over a year to register as voters. In the order issued on Tuesday, Lavasa who is also the Jammu District Election Officer noted that documents such as water/electricity/gas connection for one year, Aadhaar Card, current passbook of nationalised or scheduled bank or post office, Indian passport, Revenue Department's land-owning record and registered rent/lease deed can be accepted as proof of residence. She also stressed that no eligible voter should be left out.

Taking into account that some eligible voters are facing hardships in registration as voters due to the non-availability of the aforesaid documents, Lavasa authorised all Tehsildars to issue a certificate of residence after conducting necessary field verification. This was deemed applicable to persons residing in the Jammu district for over one year. It is pertinent to note that the special summary revision has been started in Jammu and Kashmir from September 15 for registration of new voters, deletion, correction, and transposition of voters who have migrated.

The Deputy Commissioner of Jammu withdraws the notification which authorised all tehsildars to issue certificates of residence to people residing in Jammu "for more than one year" https://t.co/KKYthj9AMj — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

Opposition slams Centre

Taking umbrage at Lavasa's order dated October 11, NC claimed that the Centre is going ahead with its plan to add 25 lakh, non-local voters, in J&K. It attributed this move to the theory that BJP is 'scared' of the Assembly elections as it knows it will lose badly. Moreover, it called upon the people of J&K must defeat these conspiracies at the ballot box. PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti contended that this will be the first blow to Dogra culture, identity, employment and business. Calling for a collective fight to safeguard J&K's identity, she asserted that BJP's attempt to create a divide between Jammu and Kashmir must be thwarted.