Osmania University is not Pakistan or China which is out of bounds for everyone to visit, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Monday. His reaction came in the wake of the varsity denying entry to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi even as he was scheduled to interact with students there on May 7. Terming it a "political conspiracy", Reddy accused Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao of pressurising the Vice-Chancellor to refuse permission to Gandhi.

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy remarked, "This is a political conspiracy. KCR put pressure on the University VC to cancel the permission to stop Rahul Ji's visit. The court has also given them direction to take a decision on the (new) application. Even if he rejects it, we will go there. It was rejected as political party meeting is banned on the University premises. This is not a political party meeting."

"This is more than 100 years old University established by the Nizam government. So, he wanted to visit that historical place. Simply state government is refusing to allow him to visit that place. This is nothing to do with the Congress party. The students there invited Rahul Ji to see the place," he added.

Maintaining that the Wayanad MP will defy the VC's order and visit the Osmania University, Reddy affirmed, "That is not Pakistan, that is not China. Otherwise, that is not a restricted area. The area comes under my state where we are representatives. Moreover, Rahul Ji is a Member of Parliament. The VC does not have the right to stop an MP from visiting a University. There will be an interaction with students after going to the library."

Rahul Gandhi's Telangana visit

It is worth noting that 12 out of 18 Congress MLAs in Telangana have joined TRS in the last 4 years, thereby deepening the fissures between the two parties. At present, Congress has 6 MLAs in the 120-member Telangana Assembly. In order to rejuvenate the party's cadre ahead of the Assembly polls due next year, Rahul Gandhi will embark on a two-day visit to the state commencing May 6. After his arrival in the state, he is expected to address a massive gathering in Warangal. After the VC barred Gandhi from having a meeting at the Osmania University, some students moved the Telangana High Court seeking relief.

While the HC upheld the varsity's decision, it allowed the students to file a fresh application challenging the rejection order passed by the authorities. Speaking to the media later, VC Ravinder Yadav said, "Our decision not to allow Rahul Gandhi into University premises will be the same. He will not be allowed to conduct any face-to-face interaction with students. The decision taken earlier will be the same".