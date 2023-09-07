Others Seek Knowledge In Hinduism, Congress & Allies See Disease In It: BJP Pans I.N.D.I.A

The ongoing controversy surrounding remarks made by Congress and its alliance partner DMK against Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma shows no signs of abating, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensifying its attacks on the opposition and labeling them as 'Anti-Hindu.' In a fresh salvo on Wednesday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhansu Trivedi countered Congress and DMK, asserting that if they perceive "disease" in Hinduism, then the "disease is in their minds."

Addressing reporters in response to the contentious comments made by DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who compared Sanatan Dharma to "Malaria and Dengue," and Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara, who raised questions about the origin of Hinduism, BJP MP Sudhansu Trivedi said, "I want to say this to Congress. If your leader Parameshwara or the leader of one of your alliance partners Udhayanidhi Stalin says that Hinduism is a disease, I want to remind them that the inventor of the atomic bomb Robert Oppenheimer got inspiration from Gita."

"Niels Henrik David Bohr who contributed to the understanding of atomic structure wrote in his book that he read Upanishads. The Father of Rocket Science Wernher von Braun’s mentor Hermann Oberth said that he studied the Vedas," he added.

Trivedi continued, "If others seek knowledge in it and Congress and the alliance (I.N.D.I.A) see disease in it, then the disease lies in the minds of these people."

Notably, Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial remarks advocating for the "eradication" of Sanatan Dharma have ignited a nationwide political firestorm. Prominent BJP leaders and ministers have strongly criticized these comments, demanding an apology from MK Stalin's son. BJP leaders have also accused the I.N.D.I.A bloc of endorsing Udhayanidhi's statement, alleging that such an agenda was discussed during a recent meeting held in Mumbai.

The BJP did not spare Congress either, responding to Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara's statement. Parameshwara had raised questions about the origins of Hinduism, remarking, "In the history of the world, there are many religions. When was the Hindu religion founded and who gave birth to Hinduism is still a question mark and has continued to remain a question." He further compared Hinduism to other religions, stating, "Buddhism and Jainism were born in India. Christianity and Islam came from outside. The essence of all these religions means good for mankind."

Reacting to this, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday labelled the I.N.D.I.A bloc as the "Hindu-Virodhi alliance."

(With inputs from ANI)