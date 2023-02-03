'Our First Citizen An Adivasi': BJP President JP Nadda Says Image Of India Is Changing

BJP national president JP Nadda, addressing a rally on Friday in poll-bound Tripura, said the fact that the first citizen of the country is an Adivasi woman shows the changing image of the nation. "The first citizen of the country, our President is an Adivasi woman. This is the changing image of our nation. Our growth rate is 6.8 percent, which is more than that of China and America, this is the changing image of our nation," Nadda said.

Tripura | The first citizen of the country, our president is an Adivasi woman. This is the changing image of our nation. Our growth rate is 6.8%, which is more than that of China & America, this is the changing image of our nation: JP Nadda, BJP president pic.twitter.com/uliV5azF6f — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

The BJP president was addressing the Vijay Sankalp Rally in Tripura along with Chief Minister Manik Saha. Tripura goes to polls on February 16.

JP Nadda further wrote on Twitter: "Today, the enthusiasm of the people in the public meeting at Amarpur, the holy place of Mother Mangalchandi in Tripura, shows that people have unwavering faith in the BJP in the state. The state is now free from anarchy, misrule, and backwardness, and with the BJP's resolution of public service, it is moving fast on the path of progress and prosperity."

आज त्रिपुरा स्थित माँ मंगलचंडी की पुण्यधरा अमरपुर की जनसभा में जन-जन का उत्साह बता रहा है कि प्रदेश में भाजपा पर लोगों का अटूट विश्वास है।



अराजकता, कुशासन व पिछड़ेपन से मुक्त होकर प्रदेश अब @BJP4Tripura के जनसेवा के संकल्प के साथ प्रगति व समृद्धि के पथ पर तेजी से आगे बढ़ रहा है। pic.twitter.com/rvGAeQKJrS — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 3, 2023

Tripura Chief Minister exudes confidence

Manik Sinha, the Tripura Chief Minister, said the massive gathering showed the state's trust in the BJP and that the people of Tripura have decided to bring it back to power in the state. "Thousands of enthusiastic people welcomed BJP national president Aadarniya Shri JP Nadda Ji at Pabiacherra in Unakoti district today."

He added, "This massive gathering clearly showed that the people of Tripura have made up their minds to vote for BJP again."

Thousands of enthusiastic people welcomed @BJP4India national president Aadarniya Shri @JPNadda ji at Pabiacherra in Unakoti district today.



This massive gathering clearly showed that the people of Tripura have made up their minds to vote for BJP again.#VijaySankalpJansabha pic.twitter.com/HV6zsCdglq — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) February 3, 2023

Tripura elections on February 16

The elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly are scheduled on February 16. Counting will take place on March 2. Notably, BJP formed its government in Tripura for the first time in 2018, ending the 25-year rule of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).