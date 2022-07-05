'Our Hindutva Is Of Veer Savarkar & Balasaheb, We Are Clear': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday stated that his faction of Shiv Sena's Hindutva is that of Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb Thackeray and his government will follow their ideology. The leader also stated that his government will be equal to all and will focus on development.

While visiting Veer Savarkar Memorial earlier in the day, CM Shinde stated, "I came here to pay tribute to Veer Savarkar. This government is a Hindutva ideology government. Ours is a government of the common people. Ours is a government where nobody will be insulted. Every community will be respected and taken forward. The state will be taken forward and the process of development will be taken forward." "Our Hindutva is very much clear. Our Hindutva is Hindutva of Savarkar, Balasaheb. Our Hindutva is not based on hatred towards anyone. It is for all," the Chief Minister added.

The statement came a day after CM Shinde and his faction of MLAs, proved their majority in the Assembly, with the support of the Deputy CM-led Devendra Fadnavis' BJP. The Shinde camp had reiterated that they were parting ways with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, bringing the downfall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with Congress and NCP, over the Hindutva ideology.

'People Will Be Shifted To Safer Places If Needed': CM Shinde amid rainfall

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said that he has held multiple meetings over heavy downpours of rain in Mumbai and asked officers to visit the affected areas and monitor the situation. He said that people will be shifted to safer locations if needed.

"I have asked officials to go to the affected regions and monitor the situation. I have held meetings in this regard, including with NDRF. All steps have been taken to avoid any untoward incidents. If needed, people should be taken to safer places," Shinde said while informing the media that he will visit Pandharpur to perform a puja. The CM also received a guard of honour by Thane Police.

Mumbai and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday, leading to water-logging at several places including railway tracks, which affected the movement of trains and vehicle roads.