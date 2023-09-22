‘Our Mothers And Sisters Possess Unique Strength’: PM Lauds Passage Of Women's Quota Bill

In an address at the 'Nari Shakti Vandana Abhinandan Karyakram' held at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi on September 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the women of the nation. The event was organised to celebrate the successful passage of the Women's Reservation Bill.

"I want to congratulate every sister, mother & daughter of this nation. We witnessed a historical moment," he stated. "I congratulate all of you," he added. PM Modi further stated, “The Women's Reservation Bill is a universal truth now. I've experienced the deserving power of mothers & sisters.” He reiterated this sentiment, underlining, "There are numerous instances that showcase the impactful thinking of women."

"Our mothers and sisters possess a unique strength and unwavering courage. When a woman decides on something, she pursues it relentlessly until it's achieved," the PM said, adding, "This formidable feminine power has the potential to shape the destiny of our nation."

The PM said that he has personally witnessed several examples of this "female power". He mentioned a woman village pradhan, who only had formal education till Class V, but was fuelled by her will to bring change in her village. The PM also spoke about an Adivasi woman, who, according to him, eloquently articulated her aspirations in her speech. The dedicated women workers of Amul also found a mention in the PM's address, who, the PM said, embody the resilience and resolve of women in the workforce.

Elaborating further on the women's quota bill, the PM said, "We were trying for this bill for almost 30 years. This bill was our commitment, and finally, we fulfilled it."

Journey through schemes to empower women

Highlighting the myriad challenges faced by the women across the nation, PM Modi assured that the government was steadfast in its efforts to address these issues. The PM noted that initiatives like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' were introduced to empower the girl child, emphasising the importance of their education. PM Modi also highlighted schemes such as Ujjwala Gas Yojana designed to provide clean cooking fuel to households. PM Modi also underscored the significance of financial inclusion through schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana and the MUDRA scheme, stating that it has opened up avenues for economic empowerment for women. PM Modi also spoke about women in defence roles, adding that they play a huge role in breaking gender barriers in traditionally male-dominated spheres. "If our daughters want to join the Army, then they can also," he stated.

PM Modi also highlighted the BJP government's role in addressing the issue of Triple Talaq, adding that the abolition of Triple Talaq has provided legal protection to Muslim women by outlawing the instant divorce practice.

"The Bill is not possible for Modi, but it was made possible because of you," added the PM. He acknowledged that this milestone was not solely the result of his efforts but was the collective outcome of the tireless dedication and advocacy of countless individuals who championed the cause of gender equality.

Women's quota bill will reserve 33% seats for women

The Women's Reservation Bill will allocate 33 per cent of seats in both the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women. Notably, it mandates that one-third of seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes shall be allocated to women from these communities on a rotational basis. This measure is set to be in effect for 15 years from the commencement of the amendment act. Presently, out of 542 members in the Lok Sabha, 78 are female, while in the Rajya Sabha, out of 224 members, 24 are women.