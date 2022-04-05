'Our Responsibility To Keep India United': Maha Min On Raj Thackeray's Loudspeaker Comment

“India is a country of different cultures, and it is our responsibility to keep them united," said Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut on Tuesday after Raj Thackeray demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.

Speaking at a rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Saturday, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief had asked the government to take down loudspeakers at mosques, citing noise pollution. He warned that if it did not stop, he would install speakers outside mosques and play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume.

Reacting to Raj Thackeray's demand, the Congress Minister said, “India is a country of different languages, religions and cultures, it is our responsibility to keep the country united. It is really sad that people are giving such statements about religion, it shows their mentality."

The Shiv Sena also came down heavily on the MNS leader’s remarks. On Sunday, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the law of the land prevails in Maharashtra, and the government will do everything as per the law.

“Raj Thackeray was talking about taking down the loudspeakers installed in mosques yesterday. He should be asked how many BJP ruled states have removed loudspeakers from mosques. This is Maharashtra, where the law of the land is followed,” Raut had told media persons in Mumbai on Sunday.

Raj Thackeray wants loudspeakers removed from mosques

The MNS chief, who was addressing his party workers on the occasion of 'Gudi Padwa' said, "I am not against prayers. You can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning you now... Remove loudspeakers or else will install speakers outside the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa." Adding that he is not against any religion, he said, "I do take pride in my own religion."

Additionally, Raj Thackeray also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "raid" mosques in the Muslim-dominated localities of Mumbai, alleging that the people living there are supporters of Pakistan and are being used by MLAs for vote banks. "Mumbai police knows what's happening there. Our MLAs are using them for vote banks. Such people don't even have an Aadhar card, but the MLAs get them made one", he said.

(With inputs from agency)

Image: ANI/PTI