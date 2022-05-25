Ousted AIADMK Leader Sasikala To Tour OPS' Constituency Theni Amid Talks Of Reinstation

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala is set to visit Tamil Nadu's Theni on Thursday. This will be her first tour to Theni after her release from jail. It should also be noted that Theni is AIADMK chief coordinator O Panneerselvam's (OPS) constituency and the party functionaries there had recently held a meeting to discuss reinstating VK Sasikala and TTTV Dinakaran into AIADMK. Meanwhile, earlier in March, OPS also publicly hailed Sasikala.

OPS had appeared before the Justice A Arumugasamy Commission, which is probing the circumstances pertaining to former TN CM Jayalalithaa’s death on December 5, 2016. He had ruled out suspicion about Sasikala's role in the death and stated that the submission of 8 top IAS and IPS officials regarding Sasikala or her family members not conspiring against the ex-TN CM was correct. Moreover, he addressed Sasikala as 'Chinnamma' (younger mother).

"Today I appeared before Commission of Inquiry and answered all questions asked to me honestly. There is no difference when I say I didn't meet Amma (Jayalalithaa). For 74 days I did not see her. People had raised demands over her death and doubts on Chinnamma".

Back in October 2021, Sasikala visited the memorial of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at the Marina Beach in Chennai. Her visit took place ahead of the golden jubilee celebrations on account of the 50th founding day of AIADMK. After arriving at the memorial, Sasikala paid floral tributes to Jayalalithaa. Her visit assumed significance as she is eyeing to reclaim her position in the AIADMK which had ousted her from the party. Later, she also asserted that she will 'not let AIADMK fail'.