Ousted Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi Meets HM Shah, Nadda Amid Speculations Of Joining BJP

In what can be regarded as another setback to the Congress party, its ousted MLA from Haryana, Kuldeep Bishnoi on Sunday met with BJP top brass leaders - Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party's National President JP Nadda, triggering speculation of him joining the saffron party.

Taking to his Twitter account, Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi stated that he was proud to meet the top BJP leaders. Speaking about meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bishnoi said, "It was a real honour and pleasure to meet Amit Shah Ji. A true statesman, I felt his aura and charisma in my interactions with him. His vision for India is awe-inspiring."

Bishnoi, who also met the BJP chief JP Nadda, lauded the latter's leadership and stated that under the presidency of Nadda, the saffron party has witnessed "unprecedented heights". Bishnoi tweeted, "I am very proud to meet Mr JP Nadd Ji. His easy-going and humble nature sets him apart from others. Under his able presidency, BJP has seen unprecedented heights. I wish him good health and long life."

This meeting comes amid speculations of Bishnoi joining the BJP. It is pertinent to mention here that Congress expelled the Adampur MLA from all his present party positions after he cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha election held earlier in June, resulting in the defeat of Congress leader Ajay Maken.

It should be noted that Bishnoi is the son of Bhajan Lal Bishnoi-- three-time Chief Minister of Haryana. Notably, if Bishnoi joins BJP, it will be a major setback for the Congress in Haryana as the Bishnoi family has played an important role in expanding the party's reach in the state.

'Congress is in destruction mode': Bishnoi

Earlier in June, Kuldeep Bishnoi spoke to Republic TV after Congress cracked the whip and ousted its legislator from all party positions for backing the saffron party in the Haryana Rajya Sabha election. Bishnoi lambasted the grand old party and said the party was in a self-destruction mode.

He further informed that his vote was not against Ajay Maken but the current Leader of the Opposition in the state, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, calling him 'Dhritarashtra'. Bishnoi also gave a major hint about his political future, stating that he would take a big decision soon.