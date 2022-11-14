Out On Bail, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Slapped With FIR Over Assault Charge; To Resign As MLA

Out on bail, NCP leader and former Housing Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad's woes compounded on Sunday as the police filed a fresh FIR against him. The case was registered at the Mumbra Police Station on the complaint of a woman who alleged that she was assaulted by Awhad. The incident took place after a new bridge in Mumbra was inaugurated by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in the presence of the NCP leader. As she was trying to get close to the car to meet Shinde when he was leaving at around 6.30 pm, Awhad came in her way.

After telling her, "Why are you standing in the middle? Move aside", he grabbed her shoulders and pushed her aside. Later, she met Shinde requesting him to direct the police to register an FIR against Awhad. The Mumbra-Kalwa MLA was booked under IPC Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). This offence is punishable with imprisonment of either description for a term that may extend to two years or with a fine or with both. Visuals showed that Awhad's supporters protested outside the police station at night.

The complainant told the media, "Today, the new bridge at Y junction was going to be inaugurated. All of us reached at 4 pm itself as we knew that Devendra Ji and the CM is coming. The inauguration happened nicely. When the CM was leaving, I thought that I should meet him. There was a lot of crowd. So, I was going through one side. I am walking close to the car. Two-three people passed by. The MLA Sahab came. He has already used all weapons on me. A lot has happened in Mumbra. I have spoken out against this. Today, he insulted him. He grabbed me and pushed me aside. So, I registered my complaint at the police station."

Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA

Reacting to the latest FIR against him, Jitendra Awhad announced that he has decided to resign as an MLA. He tweeted, "Police registered 2 false cases against me in 72 hours and that too 354...I will fight against this police brutality… I have decided to resign as an MLA... This is murder of democracy... I cannot see this with open eyes". On November 7, the NCP MLA and his supporters forcibly stopped the show of the Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev' at the Viviana Mall in Thane. Moreover, some moviegoers were beaten up after they objected to this hooliganism. While Awhad was arrested, he was granted bail on November 12.