Outgoing VP Venkaiah Naidu Highlights Parliament's Role, Gives Advice To MPs On Farewell

Visibly emotional, outgoing Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu addressed the Upper House of the Parliament on Saturday. In his last remarks in the Chair, Naidu highlighted that he did his best to maintain the House, accommodate and give opportunities to all sides, 'be it South, North, East, West, North-East'.

"We, the Upper House, have a greater responsibility. The entire world is watching India; India is on the move. I appeal to RS MPs to maintain decency, dignity & decorum so that the image & respect of the House is maintained," the outgoing Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman said.

PM Modi, Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge bid farewell to Venkaiah Naidu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi bid farewell to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in Rajya Sabha, appreciating the way he conducted proceedings at the Upper House of Parliament through difficult times as its chairman and taking it to new heights of productivity. Modi praised Naidu for his “tactful, wise and firm conduct of the House" and for holding a firm belief that beyond a point, disruption in the House becomes contempt of the House. “I see the maturity of democracy in your standards," the Prime Minister said.

“He has immense experience and has always been very active in bringing reforms,” said Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House. He added, "As we bid you farewell, we remember that the Rajya Sabha is a permanent house and has a different stature. For you, this House is not new… nor are we. "

'I am moved by your love & affection': Outgoing VP Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu became India's 13th Vice President on 11 August 2017, after defeating UPA candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi. He will complete his full five-year term as Vice President of India on August 10, 2022. On August 11, Jageep Dhankhar, who defeated joint opposition Margaret Alva in the elections on August 6, will take oath as the 14th Vice President of India.