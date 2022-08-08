Outgoing VP Venkaiah Naidu Thanks MPs In Farewell Speech; Says 'will Miss You All'

Outgoing Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said he is having a feeling of being both happy and also of missing the presence of the members after the end of his tenure as Vice President. Naidu also thanked LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and members of the House for extending cooperation to him during his tenure as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated VP Naidu and said his leadership, ability and discipline led the Rajya Sabha to reach new heights. PM Narendra Modi said, "Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu’s leadership, ability and discipline have led the Upper House to attain new heights. Delivering a farewell speech in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said that the Upper House productivity had increased 70% during his tenure.

‘Did my best to maintain the House’: Venkaiah Naidu

Outgoing VP Naidu earlier, addressing his farewell speech in the Rajya Sabha, stated he tried his best for the Rajya Sabha to function in an orderly manner and give opportunities to all sides, 'be it South, North, East, West, North-East'.

"We, the Upper House, have a greater responsibility. The entire world is watching India; India is on the move. I appeal to RS MPs to maintain decency, dignity & decorum so that the image & respect of the House is maintained," the outgoing Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman said.

“He has immense experience and has always been very active in bringing reforms,” said Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House. He added, "As we bid you farewell, we remember that the Rajya Sabha is a permanent House and has a different stature. For you, this House is not new… nor are we. "

