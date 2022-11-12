Outrage Online & Protests On-ground Against Mamata Govt Min's Insult To President Murmu

A massive online and offline protest has erupted against the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Akhil Giri's sexist and hateful remark against the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Amid the war of words between the political parties for insulting President Murmu, BJP workers have taken over Kolkata streets to express their anger over the matter.

The incident occurred on Friday when Akhil Giri was addressing a rally and while making a verbal attack on TMC-turned-BJP leader and Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari and dragged in President Murmu’s name and uncouthly and offhandedly insulted her. "He (Suvendu) says, I am not good-looking. (Laughs) How beautiful you are! Good looking... We don't judge looks. We respect the chair of your President (Rashtrapati). How does your President (Rashtrapati) look?", Akhil Giri outrageously said, gesticulating and chortling.

BJP workers stage protest against Mamata Govt

The BJP workers gathered at Kolkata's Central avenue area and raised slogans like 'Nari Shakti Zindabad', 'Droupadi Murmu Zindabad' in support of the President on the loudspeakers. The workers also shouted slogans against the TMC government, Mamata Banerjee, and Akhil Giri in Bengali over the derogatory remark. They were seen raising the party's flag and burning the effigies as well as posters of Mamata Banerjee demanding the sacking of her minister.

One of the protesters told Republic TV, "Akhil Giri had insulted and used derogatory remarks against our President. He should be sacked from all his party positions".

BJP workers demand West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to sack Akhil Giri over his sexist remarks on President Murmu.

Netizens Slam TMC's leader for insulting President Murmu

After the political leaders condemned the uncouth remarks and street protests, the netizens have now lashed out at the TMC leader for insulting a Tribal woman who holds the highest Constitutional post in India. On Twitter, people are demanding the removal of the TMC minister and have asked him to apologise for insulting women as well as the country's tribal community. The citizens also questioned Mamata Banerjee's silence and took a jibe at her asking whether she really wants such people to be a part of her party.

