In cases linked to illegal possession of land, over 10 lakh people in Telangana have filed petitions in the High Court, said Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday, alleging an increase in land litigation and disputes after the Telangana government portal launch.

"Over 10 lakh people in Telangana have filed a petition in the High Court for their land captured illegally. The Dharani portal includes families' land and many individuals' land that don't have litigation, and these plots of land are being considered prohibitory. BRS leaders are behaving like brokers and asking for money from the people to settle land disputes. BJP demands a high-level inquiry into the land issue," said Union Minister G Kishan Reddy while talking to the media.

The Minister claimed that while thousands of acres of property are being exploited for dodgy land dealings by the ruling party’s officials utilising the portal, even properties that were the subject of legal liabilities have been added to the list of prohibited properties, causing more difficulties.

In this context, he said that the government could have used the Centre’s SVAMITVA — Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas —scheme, which was meant to provide property papers to the rural people. But, after a pilot project, the government has been reluctant to take it forward.

He further demanded the state government make public the number of representations or applications it had received seeking correction in the ‘Dharani’ revenue portal and the action taken on them.

While speaking at a press conference at the state party office, Kishan Reddy sought information about the Cabinet Sub Committee report or recommendations made on resolving the disputes pertaining to the revenue portal, which was once hailed as an efficient solution to land revenue records throughout the state where changes could be made within a few minutes, without hassle.

What is Dharani Portal?

Dharani, touted as the first of its kind one-stop online portal, was launched in October 2020 to ensure "hassle-free" registrations and the management of land. There are allegations that Dharani is also being used as a tool to either include privately-owned lands in the prohibitive category so that they can be claimed as government lands or turn government lands into private ones, both of which open a channel for gross irregularities.