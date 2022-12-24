After former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad expelled three leaders including the vice-chairman Tara Chand of his newly formed Democratic Azad Party (DAP) for anti-party activities, Republic TV has learned that more than 100 founding members of Ghulam Nabi Azad's DAP are set to resign in support of the three leaders -- Tara Chand, Balwan Singh and Dr. Manohar Lal.

'The leader who we stood for expelled us': Tara Chand

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister and expelled leader from Azad’s party, Tara Chand said, "We have a secular Congress ideology. When Azad left Congress, he did not consult us. However, even then we extended support to him as he was alone. The leader with whom we stood for, expelled us from party without any reason. No one expelled Azad when he criticised Congress."

Tara Chand further said this is inner-party democracy. He said, "The allegations of anti-party (activities) were made against us, I want to know where is the party, what is the name, what is the symbol, and what is the registration number."

"Azad said that Article 370 cannot be brought back. I want to know who said that it cannot be brought back. Everyone wants the Special status of J&K to be back. Our group will be strengthened. We urge leaders to come with us. We will sit and discuss with people which party to go with. It won’t be dictatorship-like sitting in rooms," Tara Chand said.

He further said that those who want to go to BJP can go directly and not by dividing secular people. "We won’t be B or C team. I urge all not to target any individual, this is a fight of ideology. No one from our side should speak against Ghulam Nabi Azad, we respect him. We will speak regarding Article 370," Tara Chand added.

Speaking on Bharat Jodo Yatra, Tara Chand said, "Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra will be joined by Omar, Farooq Abdullah, and others as it is Bharat Jodo so we have no reservations going to it. No one approached us till date. No party is untouchable, but we have secular ideology (on joining BJP)."

'Were in prominent positions in Congress but extended support to Azad as he was alone': Balwan Singh

Balwan Singh said, "Democratic Azad Party (DAP) is Ghulam Nabi Azad's personal party, he is the chief and he can take any decision. We don't know if he had discussed it with anyone before expelling us or not but we think there are other opponents who are involved in anti-party activities and giving wrong guidance to Ghulam Nabi Azad. They are confined only to the Doda district."

Ousted leader Balwan Singh further said that he left Congress to join Azad. He said that many of the senior leaders, including new office bearers of Azad’s party who are founding members, have resigned. "We three -- Tara Chand, Manohar Lal, and Balwan Singh were expelled by Azad arbitrarily without even a notice. We joined Azad when he was alone," he added.

Balwan Singh said, "We all were in prominent positions in Congress but extended support to Azad when he was alone. We worked for four months for the party, now they are saying we did indiscipline. They have dual faces. Azad himself started G23 and criticised the party." He asked if what Azad did by forming G23 did not constitute indiscipline.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association president MK Bhardwaj said, "We joined Azad for a secular alternative but what happened day before yesterday by expelling three key leaders arbitrarily has hurt us. They weren’t given the opportunity to present their side. We all resign from Democratic Azad Party."

Ghulam Nabi Azad Expels three key leaders of Democratic Azad Party

On Thursday, December 22, Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad expelled former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Tara Chand for anti-party activities. The development came days after ex-Congress leader Tara Chand was made the vice-chairman of the Azad-led party. Apart from Tara Chand other senior party members, Dr Manohar Lal and Balwan Singh were also expelled from the recently formed DAP.

"Chairman DAP Ghulam Nabi Azad has expelled Tara Chand, Dr Manohar Lal, and Balwan Singh from the party with immediate effect for anti-party activities," the party said in a statement.