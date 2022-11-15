Over 100 Lawmakers Under ED Scanner? Report In SC Details Cases On Current & Ex-MPs, MLAs

In a big development, the Supreme Court was informed that the Enforcement Directorate has registered PMLA cases against 51 former and sitting parliamentarians. This was revealed in a report submitted by senior advocate Vijay Hansaria who is the Amicus Curiae in BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay's plea before the SC pertaining to the expeditious disposal of criminal cases against legislators and parliamentarians. Upadhyay also challenged the constitutional validity of the provision limiting the period of disqualification of a person to contest an election for a period of 6 years from release on conviction.

The apex court, which has been hearing this matter since 2018, asked the pending cases to be tried by the Sessions Court and Magisterial Court in terms of the provisions of the CrPC via an order dated November 24, 2021. The latest report disclosed that among the PMLA cases against the MPs, the investigation is pending in 28 matters. Similarly, 71 former and sitting MLAs are facing PMLA cases. Moreover, the trial is yet to commence in 121 cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation against parliamentarians and legislators.

Of these, 37 are former MPs including 5 deceased and 14 are current parliamentarians. Apart from this, 112 MLAs are facing CBI cases out of which 34 are sitting and 78 are former legislators which include 9 who have passed away. The SC is likely to take up this matter for a hearing on Tuesday. Previously, the apex court was urged to form a monitoring committee to keep a check on the investigation of the criminal cases against MLAs/MPs being probed by the ED, CBI and NIA.

Here is an excerpt from the report:

Cases against MPs & MLAs

In his 16th report submitted in the SC, senior advocate Vijay Hansaria pointed out that 4984 cases are pending as of December 1, 2021, whereas 2775 cases have been disposed of. He highlighted, "Even after disposal of 2775 cases after 04.12.2018, the cases against MPs/MLAs have increased from 4122 to 4984. This shows that more and more persons with criminal antecedents are occupying the seats in the Parliament and the State Legislative Assemblies. It is of utmost necessity that urgent and stringent steps are taken for expeditious disposal of pending criminal cases".