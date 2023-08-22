Over 50 People Detained, Section 144 Imposed After YRS Protest At Sarore Toll Plaza

The district administration of Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba has imposed Section 144 around the Sarore toll plaza in response to ongoing protests on the Jammu-Pathankot highway. Additionally, J&K police on late Wednesday night detained over 50 activists of Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS), who have been staging a sit-in protest at Sarore toll plaza in Samba, seeking removal of the toll booth. YRS members have alleged that the condition of Jammu-Pathankot National Highway is pitiable and hence no toll should be collected from the public.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Sunday, said that he has taken up the issue of the Sarore toll plaza in Samba with the Chairman of the National Highway Authority of India.

Activists of YRS, led by Rajan Singh, were detained by J&K police along with CRPF personnel, after police imposed Section 144 near the toll plaza. The activists have, however, alleged that despite assurances from police and civil administration, they have been detained despite holding a peaceful protest.

Commenting on the incident, Singh said, "We are announcing a hunger strike. We won't eat or drink until our demands are met. People should observe Jammu-Samba bandh, and the elected representatives should answer why people are being deprived of their rights.”

Another detained activist said, "We were staging a peaceful protest, but now we have been detained and our phones have been snatched. It is for the people of Jammu to see the kind of atrocities that are being committed upon us. They are doing injustice to us, and we have been deprived of our rights.”

Bar Association of Jammu has also extended their support to the agitating activists, stating that it is unfair to collect toll from the public when the toll plaza is legally invalid, as it is against their own manual.

MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, on August 3, had said, "In response to public demand, request was made by me to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to allow relaxation on the toll tax being charged at Lakhanpur and Thandi Khui toll plazas, respectively, for commuters who are unable to take an alternative route due to the damaged to Tarnah Nallah bridge, causing disruption of traffic on NH4. The NHAI has agreed to bring about suitable curtailment in the toll tax at these two locations.”

The demand to remove the toll plaza in Sarore was raised after a stretch of the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Tarnah bridge near Dayalachak was damaged due to a flash flood. The sudden heavy flood in River Tarnah caused damage to three pillars of the 580-meter-long bridge located between Dayalachak and Chadwal Morh stations on the Jammu-Pathankot-Delhi National Highway. As a result, traffic movement on this busy stretch was affected. Since then, the traffic has been operated via the border route from Chadwal Morh-Sanji Morh-Chaktra-Londi- Rajpura- Ghagwal.