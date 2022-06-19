Over 70% Voting In Haryana's 46 Municipal Bodies

Over 70 per cent polling was recorded in Haryana's 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils on Sunday, State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said.

The polling started at 7 am and continued till 6 pm, he said, adding according to report available at 6:30 pm, 70.40 percent polling was recorded.

The final polling figure was being compiled, officials said.

The results will be declared on June 22.

Dhanpat Singh said polling remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

Thr highest polling percentage of 84.6 was recorded in Bawal municipal committee in Rewari, he said. In comparison, Bhiwani and Jhajjar municipal councils recorded slightly lower percentages at 63.6 and 61.60.

While the ruling BJP-JJP alliance as well as the Aam Aadmi Party fought the polls on party symbols, many Congressmen entered the fray as independents.

According to officials, polling was held to the seats of president and members of all wards of 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils.

There were a total of 456 wards in 18 municipal councils, they said, adding that there were 12.60 lakh registered voters, out of which 6,63,870 were male, 5,96,095 female and 35 transgender voters. Dhanpat Singh said that 12,500 police personnel were deployed for the smooth conduct of polls.

Officials said 6,450 polling staff and 82 duty had been appointed at these polling booths.

There are 432 wards in 28 municipalities. A total of 5,70,208 voters, out of which 3,01,677 were male, 2,68,517 female and 14 transgender were eligible for casting vote.

Adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, the provision of face masks and sanitizers were made at each polling station, the officials added. PTI SUN VSD TIR TIR

