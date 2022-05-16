'Over 80% Of Delhi Encroached, Will BJP Raze Whole City?': Kejriwal Slams Demolition Drive

Breaking his silence on the ongoing anti-encroachment drive, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the BJP of misusing power and slammed the "unjustified bulldozer politics." As BJP-ruled municipal corporations continued to raze illegally built structures in various parts of the capital, Kejriwal claimed that the saffron party was planning to demolish 63 lakh houses in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference after meeting AAP MLAs over the anti-encroachment drives, the CM said, "Delhi has not been expanded in a planned manner. Over 80% of the city has been illegally encroached. Question arises, would 80% of the city be demolished (by BJP-led MCDs)?"

Kejriwal said he has asked Aam Aadmi Party MLAs to stand with people against bulldozer politics. "Even if you have to go to jail, stand with the public against this hooliganism of the BJP. Otherwise, this demolition will destroy the city," he said.

Kejriwal further assured the citizens that his government would grant ownership rights to those living as non-permanent residents. "We assure the people of Delhi that we will give ownership rights to the people living in the kuchha colony. We will solve the problem of encroachment and also liberate Delhi from slums," he said.

Kejriwal's meeting took place at the CM's official residence in Civil Lines during which a strategy was chalked out to counter the BJP over the demolition drive.

Delhi bulldozer politics

Three BJP-ruled civic bodies have been carrying out demolitions in various parts of Delhi including Shaheen Bagh, Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Karol Bagh, Khyala, and Lodhi Colony.

On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to stop "destruction" in the name of anti-encroachment drive. He also slammed the BJP's "bulldozer politics" and claimed that the civic bodies were planning to raze 63 lakh dwellings in the national capital.

The Delhi Police had on May 9, registered an FIR against AAP MLA Aamanatullah Khan and his supporters for allegedly obstructing an anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh. Many AAP workers have been organizing protests and climbing up bulldozers to stop the demolition drive.