'Owaisi A Samvidhan Paapi': BJP Slams AIMIM Chief For Fearmongering Over Gyanvapi

After All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's fearmongering on the Varanasi court order, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called it a case not just of Gyanvapi but also of 'Samvidhan paapi' on Saturday. Speaking to Republic, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla highlighted how the order by Justice Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar nowhere talks about structural changes in any religious place. Pointing out that it was just a simple video survey, he asked, "what are they scared of?"

"This is not the first time, these Owaisi brothers try to provoke on every order...Take, for example, the order on Hijab, or the order on loudspeakers. All for their vote bank politics," he said, during the exclusive conversation.

BJP slams Owaisi for fearmongering

Earlier, Anila Singh, also a spokesperson for the BJP, condemned Owaisi's statements and blamed him for insulting Hindus. "We have the respect for all religions, and we give respect to all religions but this does not mean that you will just keep on insulting our Gods and Goddesses. This is what people like Owaisi have been doing. Why is he acting this way, especially when a survey has been ordered by the court...It is a simple survey which is going to determine what is the religious relevance of that space."

"The matter is before the court, the court will look at all the factors, and then take a decision which should be respected by one and all. Every person no matter from which religion, from which community, should be respecting it, " said, Danish Azad, BJP leader, and Minority Affairs Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

During an Eid-Milap function, Owaisi while addressing the people, compared Gyanvapi & Babri mosques. "We have lost one Babri Masjid. We will not lose another mosque. You snatched away our mosque by murdering justice. Remember, you won't be able to snatch another mosque," he had affirmed.

Gyanvapi mosque row

In recent times, there has been renewed clamour from certain outfits to retrieve the entire Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque premises. The present row pertains to a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. The petitioners contended that an image of Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since times immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same.

On April 26, Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered a videographic survey to ascertain the petitioners' claim. While a team led by court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra conducted a partial survey of some areas outside the mosque on May 6, they were prevented from entering the mosque complex the next day owing to a dispute over the interpretation of the court order. Finally, on Thursday, the court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises and directed the court commissioner to submit a report in this regard by May 17.

Today, 40% of the videographic survey in the Gyanvapi mosque complex was completed amid tight security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.