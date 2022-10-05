Owaisi Accuses Mohan Bhagwat Of 'fearmongering'; Rules Out Need For Population Control

AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday accused RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat of fearmongering over 'population imbalance' in India during his Dussehra rally. Taking to Twitter, he opined that such rhetoric had resulted in genocide and hate crimes across the world. For instance, he asserted, "Kosovo was created after a genocide of Albanian Muslims by Serbian nationalists". The Hyderabad MP stressed that there was no need to have a population control law as India's total fertility rate has significantly declined.

Asaduddin Owaisi opined, "If Hindus & Muslims have 'same DNA' then where’s the 'imbalance'? There’s no need for population control as we’ve already achieved replacement rate. The worry is an ageing population and unemployed youth who cannot support elderly. Muslims have sharpest decline in fertility rate."

If Hindus & Muslims have “same DNA” then where’s the “imbalance”? There’s no need for population control as we’ve already achieved replacement rate. The worry is an ageing population & unemployed youth who cannot support elderly. Muslims have sharpest decline in fertility rate2/2 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 5, 2022

Mohan Bhagwat weighs in on population debate

Earlier in the day, Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the pros and cons of India's population explosion. For instance, he observed that India has a demographic dividend as compared to China which adopted a one-child policy. Bhagwat hailed the fact that the country's total fertility rate (TFR) has declined to two children per woman, which is below the replacement-level fertility. Talking about the adverse consequences of 'population imbalance', he stressed the need for a holistic population policy that will be applicable to everyone.

Mohan Bhagwat remarked, "Some people say that nothing can happen unless we reduce our population. This statement is not entirely true. It is true that the more the population, the more the burden. While population is seen as a burden, it can become an asset if utilized properly. We have a huge population. It can be described as a burden. But we are in a position of demographic dividend today. No country has 57 crore youths. China, our neighbour, has grown old. We are going to remain young till 30 years."