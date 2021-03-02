Owaisi Affirms Support To Farmers; 'will Strengthen Democracy By Participating In Polls'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi addressed a rally on Monday where he expressed support to the farmers' agitation affirming that his party would contest elections across the country to 'fulfill the dreams of the freedom fighters.' Alleging that citizens were feeling 'suffocated' due to the 'majoritarian democracy,' Asaduddin Owaisi stated that there was a need to strengthen the participative form of democracy in the country.

"Today, every citizen in India wants that his/her voice should be heard. But, they're feeling suffocated due to the current majoritarian form of democracy. We've to strengthen the participative form of democracy in the country to fulfill dreams seen by freedom fighters. AIMIM will contest elections. It's none of your business if we go to poll-bound states," he said.

AIMIM stands with farmers: Owaisi

Saluting the farmers, Owaisi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to the demands of the community asking him to withdraw the three Laws. "AIMIM stands with the farmers of India, it stands with the family of dying farmers. The Modi government should withdraw the three agricultural laws. Modi Ji is not withdrawing the laws because of his gurus. But I salute the farmers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the country. There will be no decrease in your strength if you listen to the farmers," he added.

Owaisi's vow to contest polls across the country comes hours after he announced his decision to contest the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. "We will contest Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Some of our candidates won in Gujarat local body polls. I'll be going to Rajasthan today to review and speak with party members. Our party workers are also working hard in Uttar Pradesh," Owaisi said.

After opening his nationwide account in Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and now the Gujarat local polls, AIMIM has been working on expanding his regional base over and above his bastion Telangana. The Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. The Owaisi-led party is likely to field candidates on 25-30 seats in the upcoming TN Assembly polls. It is also planning to make inroads in UP in the 2022 polls.

