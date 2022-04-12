Owaisi Alleges State Govts 'complicit' In Ram Navami Violence; Decries MP House Demolition

Condemning the violence that erupted on the occasion of Ram Navami on April 10, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi placed the blame squarely on the respective state governments. Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Owaisi contended that the governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka and Goa had to bear responsibility for the violence as they granted permission to the Ram Navami processions. He also lamented the fact that no officers had been suspended for their inability to take swift action and prevent violence.

Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "We are reminding them of their constitutional responsibility which they have forgotten. The Ram Navami processions were taken out in the entire country. Violence broke out in every procession whether it is Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Goa. So, the governments there failed to stop the violence. Because it was state-complicit violence. You can't stop rioters from rioting. The state government gave permission for the procession."

On this occasion, he also came down heavily on the MP government for demolishing houses of alleged stone-pelters in Khargone on Monday. The Hyderabad MP stressed, "On what basis do you demolish houses in Madhya Pradesh? This is a violation of the Geneva Convention. You should catch the culprits. On what basis are you demolishing houses? And you are demolishing houses of people belonging to only one community. Who gave you the right to demolish houses? If they are illegal, give a notice. Only those houses are illegal, other houses are not illegal"?

According to him, this was akin to collective punishment being meted out to a particular community. A total of 16 houses and 29 shops in 5 localities which were reportedly illegal were demolished after stone-pelting during a Ram Navami procession left multiple persons injured. So far, 84 persons have been arrested in connection with this incident and the state government has vowed to recover damages from the rioters as per the Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property and Recovery of Damages Act.

#LIVE | Whatever happened in Rajasthan, MP, Karnataka and Goa on Ram Navami, it happened with the wish of the govt. The permission was given by the govt: @asadowaisi addresses mediahttps://t.co/eWAl16PI5V pic.twitter.com/erVCIiXsWO — Republic (@republic) April 12, 2022

Owaisi slams foreign policy

During the briefing, the AIMIM president also cast aspersions on the Centre's foreign policy. For instance, he lamented that PM Modi was purportedly silent on the Chinese aggression while congratulating Shehbaz Sharif on taking over as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. He said, "The PM has congratulated Shehbaz Sharif. When Shehbaz Sharif's elder brother was the PM of that country, PM Modi landed there and went uninvited to his house for dinner. Then Pathankot happened". Moreover, Owaisi expressed apprehension that India might lose Siachen due to such an approach.