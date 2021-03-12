Owaisi & TTV Hold Joint AMMK-AIMIM Rally In Chennai; Say 'Don't Let Evil DMK Win'

Addressing an AIMIM-AMMK joint rally in Chennai, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday, lashed out at the DMK, BJP, AIADMK and the Congress. Refuting allegations of being BJP's B-Team, he questioned DMK's secularism when its ally Congress has propped up the Shiv Sena regime in Maharashtra. Pointing out Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray's proclamation 'Yes, we destroyed Babri', he asked if the DMK supported felt the Shiv Sena is secular. AIMIM has allied with AMMK and SDPI for the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls. The 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly is set to go to polls on April 6, with results to be declared on May 2.

Owaisi: 'Is Shiv Sena secular?'

"DMK does not know political courtesy. DMK only knows arrogance. You blame us of being BJP's B-Team. What is secularism according to you? Is your ally Congress who made the Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra? Is Shiv Sena secular? The CM proudly says 'we destroyed Babri Masjid'. Congress is allying with such people. Do you agree with this DMK?," he asked. READ | Tamil Nadu polls: 5 days after her abrupt exit, Sasikala's nephew TTV allies with Owaisi

Calling AIADMK 'Modi's party', Owaisi revealed how he was stiffed by the DMK saying, "AIADMK is no longer Jayalalitha's party, it is a Modi party. Two months ago, DMK's minority president met me at Hyderabad and asked me to join a meeting. When I said that I have a meeting in UP, they told me to cancel. Hence I cancelled to attend it. Then DMK refused to have ever met me in their own channel. When a party does not even respect its minority president, how will they respect you?"

Explaining his alliance with TTV, he said, "People ask me why I allied with TTV Dhinakaran. When my state president went and met TTV, I asked them did TTV treat you with respect? They said yes. I immediately asked them to sign an agreement. Hence, I appeal to all minorities to vote for our alliance." READ | Owaisi mum on ally AMMK tying up with SDPI; says 'Only Dhinakaran can comment on it'

Dinakaran releases manifesto

Meanwhile, ex-AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's nephew - TTV Dhinakaran extolled Owaisi's popularity to that of Rajinikanth. Claiming that the alliance was a 'natural' force, he urged people to not allow DMK come to power. Dhinakaran has already released three lists of candidates for 130 seats and his party's manifesto, promising one job per household.

"In Tamil Nadu today, every nook and corner knows Owaisi. Everyone knows about him. Not just Muslims. My driver told me, Owaisi's name is as popular as Rajinikanth's here in Tamil Nadu. They're not only for the minorities, but also for them. That is why this alliance was formed. It's not a political alliance. It is a natural alliance formed on values," he said.

Lashing out at AIADMK, he added, " We didn't even think we'd have to start a party on Amma's name. A force that has been started by nature, no one can destroy it. The reason this party was started, was to keep alive the true ideology of AMMA'S power. In another three years, TN cadres, party cadres will work towards only one goal that is not to let DMK come to power."

Commenting on DMK's promise to give home-maker allowance of Rs 1000, he said, "You're not even giving money to old age homes, where will you give? Are you going to give your father's money? Or alms? Forget rs 1000/ house, get even one job/per house that itself is a big thing. Even by mistake, don't let evil DMK come to power. Help us retrieve AIADMK and practice Amma's rule".

AMMK allies with SDPI & AIMIM

Earlier on Thursday, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) confirmed that it has forged an alliance with the Dhinakaran-led AMMK. This comes just a day after the SDPI was reported to have sealed a seat-sharing pact with the Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) for the Assembly elections. Now, the SDPI has affirmed that it will contest the polls in an alliance with the AMMK in 6 constituencies - Alandhur, Ambur, Trichy west, Thiruvarur, Madurai Central and Palayankotai. Dhinakaran has allied with AIMIM which will contest three seats Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram. The AMMK-AIMIM-SDPI combination faces the AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance, DMK-Congress-MDMK-IUML-CPM alliance, MNM-AAP alliance and other smaller parties.