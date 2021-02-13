Owaisi Asks 'When Will J&K Regain Statehood?' In LS; Claims 'Hyderabad May Be Made UT'

Opposing the Centre's J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, said that revocation of Article 370 was done unconstitutionally. Claiming that Centre had no intention of restoring J&K's statehood, he alleged that BJP wished to demographically alter the Muslim-dominated Jammu-Kashmir. Both Parliament houses have passed J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill which will merge the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cadre of civil services officers with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

Amit Shah flays Congress over J&K, asks 'did you bring your account of 70 years?'

Owaisi: 'Hyderabad may be made into UT'

"I oppose this Bill because my party believes that Article 370 was revoked unconstitutionally. I also oppose this Bill because Centre had said that they will restore J&K's statehood, but you are deviating from your promise. By integrating J&K cadre with the Centre, it is evident that promise of statehood was 'jumla'," he said.

He added, "Moreover, J&K was the only Muslim-dominated state in India, yet their proportion in the state administration is less. As per data, out of 24 state secretaries, only 5 are Kashmiri Muslims, out of 58 IAS posts, only 12 are Muslims. As per 2011 census, J&K's population is distributed - 68% Muslims, 28% Hindus. Out of 523 Kashmiri Administrative officers, 220 are Kashmiri Muslims, in IPS cadre, out of 66 only 7 are Muslims and in Tier-2 out of 248 officers, only 108 are Muslims. What are you planning to do?"

FM Nirmala Sitharaman counters Rahul Gandhi's LS speech, calls him 'Doomsday man of India'

Lashing out at the Centre for arranging an EU delegation visit to J&K instead of an all-party delegation, he asked why was Centre internationalising the issue. Highlighting several Kashmiri citizens who were detained under PSA, he asked when would they be released. Painting a grim future, Owaisi alleged that Kashmir's demotion to a Union Territory was just an example and that Mumbai, Lucknow Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad will be demoted to a UT.

"It is right that no other country must interfere in our internal issues. But you arranged for European Parliament officials to visit there and are again arranging a visit on 16 February. Why are you taking Europeans and not an all-party delegation there? Do you wish to internationalise this issue? How may children from Kashmir have housed in Agra, Bareilly and Ambedkar Nagar jails under PSA? When will you release them?" he asked.

He added, "I want to warn all secular parties here. This government will repeat this again. God forbid if Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad be made Union territories. People are applauding this move now when Lucknow, Bengaluru and Mumbai are made into UTs, they will lament. By restoring 4G internet, you have done no favour - you did it due to US pressure."

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee claims 'CAA is not happening'; boasts 'will win 250+ seats'

Amit Shah refutes Owaisi's claims

Amit Shah also clarified claims around the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, refuting allegations that the Bill was to prevent the restoration of statehood in the UT. "Many MPs said that bringing Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 means J&K won't get statehood. I am piloting the Bill, I brought it. I have clarified the intentions. Nowhere it's written that J&K won't get statehood. Where are you drawing conclusion from?" asked the Home Minister. In the budget session of the Parliament, the Congress has also raised the demand to restore an elected government in the UT, a demand that has been put forward by the J&K NC, PDP, Apni Party, and others.

Adhir Ranjan questions HM Shah over J&K; asks 'when will you bring back Kashmiri pandits?'