Owaisi Attacks Centre Over Xi Jinping's Presence At G20, Is PM Going To Concede To China?

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government and raised questions on the upcoming India's G20 Presidency. Taking to Twitter, Owaisi shared a document released by the United States in connection with the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC).

According to the US report, China may deploy aircraft carriers and warships along the LAC which might result in intense security consequences for the Indian Navy. The US Department of Defence submitted a detailed feature on the India-China standoff to the US Congress.

Owaisi targets Centre on India's G20 presidency

In a series of tweets, AIMIM Chief stated that it is shameful for Indians to be kept in the dark about the LAC situation but it is being told to the US Parliament more officially than our Parliament. He stated that on one hand the Indian government has blocked all discussions and questions on the China border crisis, but Prime Minister Modi goes out of the way to talk to Xi Jinping. When the 1962 war can be discussed in Parliament then why not LAC standoff, asked Owaisi.

Targeting the Indian government over the G20 summit, Owaisi stated that as China is ramping up its military presence in the border area, is the Modi government taking any measures or going to surrender Depsang to China?

"It is a matter of great shame for us Indians that the US Parliament is being told more officially than our Parliament. The government has blocked all discussions and questions on the China border crisis, as the PM goes out of the way to talk to Xi. The world knows the truth about what is going on at the LAC with China. Only Indians are being kept in the dark. Why? If the 1962 war could be discussed in Parliament as it was on, why not Ladakh and Modi’s statement that no one has entered our territory?" he tweeted.

Citing media reports and satellite pictures, the AIMIM president stated that the PLA is deepening its foothold and preparing itself to fight if called on to do so. "This is what the latest satellite imagery from Ladakh shows. It is visible to everyone globally. Then why is the Modi Government is hiding the truth from the country?"

He further said that Depsang is militarily the most important area for India and it has been stated by many Indian commanders. China is fortifying its presence. What are the political directions to the army when the PLA is not even discussing this area? Is PM going to surrender Depsang to China for Xi's participation in the upcoming G20 summit?

India's G20 Presidency

India will host the eighteenth meeting of the G20 summit in 2023, a grouping of the world’s 20 largest economies. It is pertinent to mention that the G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

India has included Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates as guest countries during its presidency.