Owaisi Attacks Gujarat Government Over Khambhat Violence; Asks 'Were You Sleeping?"

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday pulled up the Gujarat government over clashes during Ram Navami in Anand district's Khambhat, opining that there were not enough police deployed to prevent violence. Speaking to the media, Owaisi asked if the government under Bharatiya Janata Party was sleeping as clashes led to the death of one in the region.

"You (the state government) should have deployed more police, and stopped the violence. You bring stories in the evening to hide your complicit behavior," he told the media, adding that 'such stories are now old' and asked the state government - how long it would continue to offer 'old stories'.

"Accept your failure. You yourself are complicit. Bhajan should be played but what kind of slogans were raised? 50-100 swords were brandished. This was done in police presence. [The] government wanted violence," he was quoted as saying.

9 arrested in Khambhat violence

Meanwhile, in total nine people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in violence in the Khambat region. Maulvi Razak Patel has been named as the mastermind of the conspiracy in the Ram Navami violence and is said to be still absconding.

In the investigation into the violence, Gujarat police said that it was a pre-planned conspiracy. The boys were recruited from outside for stone-pelting, according to the Gujarat police, and they were promised all kinds of legal and financial support in case they were caught.

Speaking about the motive of the attackers in the Ram Navami violence in Khambhat, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajit Rajiyan of Anand district, said, “The motive of the accused was that once the Ram Navami procession was stoned and threatened, no such religious procession would take place in the future. The accused had started planning for the procession after news broke that the Ram Navami procession was about to start and the entire conspiracy was hatched in the last three days after the procession got police permission."

“These people were in touch with people from outside the district and abroad for the funds to carry out the conspiracy. The responsibility of raising funds was handed over to Matin. An investigation is currently underway into who helped from outside the state and the country for the funds," SP Ajit Rajiyan of Anand district further said.