Owaisi Attacks Wayanad MP's 'have Killed Rahul Gandhi' Remark, Questions 'Who Are You?'

AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi went all guns blazing at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his recent 'I have killed Rahul Gandhi' statement.

Addressing the media, the Gandhi scion had said that he is 'no more bothered about his image' and warned against making the Bharat Jodo Yatra about him.

"Taking his name, he is saying...What is he saying? 'I killed him. I am not that person'. Then, who are you? What are you? Are you Djinn? "asked Owaisi, amid applause and cheers from the public.

The AIMIM chief added, "If I would have said this, then people would have made a mockery of it. They would have asked me to get up, and leave, saying 'from the past three days, you have worked a lot, gone on many trips, so now you are getting fits. "

'He says he does not feel cold'

Owaisi also talked about the t-shirt look and the justification Rahul Gandhi presented for that, 'I do not wear a sweater because I am not scared of winter. I am thinking to wear a sweater once I start feeling cold'.

Owaisi said, "Someone, aged 50, says he is not afraid of cold. He says he has killed the cold. What will the poor sleeping on the street think? What is with him, what has happened to him, he is not feeling cold while here I am, shivering."