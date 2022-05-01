Owaisi Avers 'UCC Not Required In India'; Assam CM Sarma Insists Muslim Women Will Benefit

Amid the call for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Ministers, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi rejected the need for UCC in the country, adding that he is against it.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the Member of Parliament (MP) and AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "UCC is not required in the country."

Opposing the argument that the implementation of UCC is mentioned in the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP), Owaisi said, "Under the same Directive Principles of State Policy, read article 47. It talks about the prohibition of liquor but nobody is seen talking about that."

Notably, Article 47 of the Indian Constitution says that the state shall bring about prohibition of the consumption of intoxicating drinks and drugs, except for medicinal purposes. Stating that the government has not implemented other provisions of the DPSP, Owaisi said, "Then why behind UCC?"

Owaisi also slammed BJP for staying silent over a provision of Goa's common code and said, "According to Goa's common code, a Hindu man can marry another woman, if his wife fails to deliver a male child by the age of 30. BJP has the government in that state too but they are silent over this," Owaisi told reporters.

"Economy has fallen down, unemployment has risen up, inflation is going up, but they are behind the UCC. We are against it," Asududdin Owaisi told reporters. He further claimed, "Even the Law Commission has said that there is no need for UCC in India."

'Everybody wants UCC'

Joining the chorus calling for the imposition of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the introduction of the legislation is necessary to give justice to all Muslim women.

While speaking to the media during his visit to New Delhi, Sarma said, "Everybody wants UCC. No Muslim woman wants her husband to bring home 3 other wives. Ask any Muslim woman. UCC is not my issue, it is an issue for all Muslim women. If they are to be given justice, after the scrapping of Triple Talaq, UCC will have to be brought."

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that to implement the Uniform Civil Code, the state government will constitute a committee.

Uniform Civil Code

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation. Currently, the religious scriptures govern the personal laws of various communities.

It is significant to mention here that Article 44 of the Indian Constitution lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for the citizens throughout the territory of India. Notably, in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the BJP promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power.