Owaisi Backs Dr. Singh's 'did Not Call Army During 1984 Riots' Comment But Asks 'Why Now?'

Backing Dr. Manmohan Singh's statement claiming Narasimha Rao's decision to not call the Army during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, said that the former PM had uttered the truth. While he stated that those who are in power remain silent on communal riots, he questioned as to why Dr. Singh had raised this issue after 35 years. He also slammed Dr. Singh's decision to join the Narasimha Rao-cabinet.

Owaisi backs Dr. Singh's statement, but questions timing

"Why did Manmohan Singh become his Finance Minister? He should not have accepted the post if he is a proud Sikh. What he is saying is the truth, but why did he say this after so many years? Whenever any minority is persecuted, be it 1984, Muslim riots in 1992, where was the Army used then? The Army was brought to Gujarat and then stalled and the same happened in Bombay. What Manmohan Singh says is the truth - when communal riots occur, those in power remain quiet," he said.

Dr. Manmohan Singh blames Narasimha Rao

Earlier in the day, Singh said that if the Former PM PV Narasimha Rao had taken a step, 1984 riots would not have happened. Speaking at the event organised to mark the 100th birth anniversary of former PM IK Gujral, Singh said that Gujral had warned Rao of the grave situation but he did not pay heed to it. His statement has been condemned by the BJP, Gujral family and Narasimha Rao family, stating that Dr. Singh should have blamed then-PM Rajiv Gandhi first.

Earlier on November 29, the Special Investigation Team probing into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots submitted a sealed cover report before the Supreme Court regarding the 198 cases closed by the CBI. The Supreme Court will consider the SIT report filed by the SIT team under Justice Dhingra and the hearing is set to begin hearing in two weeks. Previously, Supreme Court agreed to consider the bail plea of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, sentenced for life by the Delhi High Court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Sajjan Kumar, 73, was convicted to the killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on November 1-2 in 1984, and burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

