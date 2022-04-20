Owaisi Blames AAP-run Delhi PWD Over Jahangirpuri 'vigilante Justice' Demolition Drive

As the blame game over the Jahangirpuri violence continues between AAP and BJP, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi declared that both the parties were responsible for the demolition drive which he termed as 'vigilante justice'. Speaking to the media, Owaisi reiterated that the demolition was a collective punishment for a particular community, something that contradicts what the residents of Jahangirpuri have been saying, which is that the demolition drive has been equally enforced. The head of the Hyderabad-based party also claimed that such "vigilante justice will weaken the judiciary".

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive and began razing illegally constructed slums and shops in violence-hit Jahangirpuri, which was stayed by the Supreme Court moments after it commenced. A hearing has been scheduled on the same on April 21 in the apex court as it urges to maintain the status quo.

Expressing his gratitude to the Court, the four-time parliamentaarian added, "The shocking part is that even when the world got to know that the SC has put a stay and urged for the status quo, the demotion drive did not stop. The registrar of the SC had to call them, and ask them to stop."

Owaisi blames both AAP & BJP

Questioning AAP's continuous claims that the residents of Jahangirpuri were Rohingyas & illegal Bangladeshis, the AIMIM chief said, "All of them are citizens of India. Their only crime is that they are poor, and Muslim. Bulldozers will be run over Ansar, and Ahmad not on Arjun and Ajay. This is the difference."

Expressing shock over the blame-game, he added, "No matter if he is in the BJP or the APP, Ansar is Ansar. Did the AAP and the BJP leaders not write a letter saying that he was a part of the stone-pelting and bulldozer be run on him? What about those who were brandishing swords during the procession?"

'PWD comes under the Delhi government'

Targetting AAP for putting it all on BJP and getting away, Owaisi outlined that the Public Works Department in fact falls under the Delhi government. "The notice is sent by the PWD and in the notice, it is said that gives me material for demolition," the Barrister said, asking where the AAP MLAs were, "Did they run away? Is Kejriwal on Maun Vrat? Can't you see the doom of the people?"

The demolition drive assumes significance as it comes days after eight police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in this area.