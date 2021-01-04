Owaisi Blames Mamata For BJP's Rise In West Bengal, Takes A Dig At TMC Govt's Governance

A day after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi visited West Bengal, he spoke exclusively to Republic TV on his party's move to contest the Assembly election due in April-May this year. The Hyderabad MP visited popular religious site Furfura Sharif in Hooghly district and held discussions with cleric Abbas Siddiqui. Once considered a vocal supporter of the Trinamool Congress in the past, Siddiqui has been taking on the state government in the recent past.

While refraining from revealing whether AIMIM would formally induct the cleric or stitch an alliance with him, Owaisi made it clear that his party would fight the polls with Siddiqui. According to him, AIMIM had a presence across the state. At the same time, he resolved to visit WB more frequently to strengthen the party.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "We have decided that we will go along with Abbas Siddiqui and will stand with him in whatever decision he takes in the future. We also have a presence on the ground. I agree that we have to work harder."

'I am not going to stop my work'

On this occasion, Owaisi also rubbished the charge that he was contesting the WB Assembly polls to further religious polarization in the state. Moreover, he held WB CM Mamata Banerjee responsible for BJP's rise in the state. To buttress his point, he stressed that BJP could not have won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in WB if the state government had implemented good policies.

In a veiled reference to former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joining BJP, the AIMIM supremo contended that Banerjee could not run her own party efficiently. As the Muslim population in WB can influence the fate of nearly 100-110 seats, TMC fears that erosion in this vote bank might benefit BJP. The Mamata Banerjee-led party had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly.

"Allegations will definitely be made against me. That is part and parcel of political life. I am not going to stop my work on the basis of some baseless allegations which are continuously being made which have no truth whatsoever," the AIMIM chief said.

He added, "We feel that Mamata Banerjee is responsible for the emergence of BJP in West Bengal. If she had good policies, BJP would not have won 18 Parliament seats. If she was good in running her party, the seniormost founder leaders of her party would not have gone and joined BJP."

