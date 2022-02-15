As Karnataka High Court continues to hear pleas on the Hijab row, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday, reminded the Centre that they had welcomed the Irish govt's move to allow police personnel wear hijabs and turbans. Citing a Ministry of External Affairs press release from 2019, Owaisi pointed out that India had welcomed the move saying it was in the interest of the diaspora. Karnataka High Court will continue hearing the plea of six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college in Udipi at 2:30 PM today.

Owaisi points to MEA's stance on hijabs in Ireland

"In 2019, Ireland allowed hijab and turban in police uniform. The decision was welcomed by the Modi government, If it was "historic" for Ireland, then why bother with the girls of Karnataka? Why are their dignity being blown away?," questioned Owaisi. The MEA has termed the Hijab row in Karnataka an 'internal issues' adding that 'motivated comments are not welcome'.

2019 में आयरलैंड ने पुलिस वर्दी में हिजाब और पगड़ी की इजाज़त दी थी।मोदी सरकार ने फ़ैसले को प्रवासी भारतीयों के हित में बताते हुए उसका स्वागत किया था।अगर आयरलैंड के लिए ये “ऐतिहासिक” था तो कर्नाटक की बच्चियों से तकलीफ़ क्यूँ? उनकी dignity की धज्जियाँ क्यूँ उड़ाई जा रही हैं? pic.twitter.com/SDzjCaRK2F — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 15, 2022

On Monday, visuals from Mandya's Rotary educational society school showed Muslim girl students being asked to remove their hijabs (headscarves) before entering the school premises. Similarly, a burqa-clad teacher was seen removing her religious attire before being allowed to enter the school. Irked by the public nature of the visuals, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lamented that this act was 'humiliating a community', asking 'Where is our dignity?'. Five of the six Hijab-clad petitioners have sought to adjourn the Karnataka High Court hearing in the case till February 28, claiming the issue had taken an 'ugly turn' and 'mobilized the communities on a communal line in rallies by political parties amid 5 state elections'.

As of now, Karnataka High Court has ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders. The HC has urged Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. While schools across Karnataka reopened on Monday, Colleges will reopen on February 16.

Karnataka Hijab row

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves were stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. With protests springing across India with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity, Karnataka govt imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order and imposed section 144 in select districts till Tuesday.