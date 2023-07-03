Owaisi Claims Congress Leaders Want To Jump Ship, Takes Dig At Oppn Over NCP Split

During a rally in Rajasthan ahead of the state assembly elections, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi shed light on the underlying divisions within the Congress party, claiming that several Congress leaders are eagerly waiting for an opportunity to switch allegiances.

Amidst the grand rhetoric espoused by Congress, Owaisi made pointed remarks regarding the internal dynamics of the party. He questioned the veracity of the Congress' claims, stating, "Congress is talking big. Don't you think I cannot see what is happening in your party? How many people are ready to jump ship? How many people are waiting for the opportunity?"

Revealing confidential discussions that transpired between certain Congress leaders and the AIMIM, Owaisi disclosed, "They had a discussion with us too. I asked them to wait for now. We will tell you when it is the right time." If Owaisi's claims are true, then this revelation exposes the latent uncertainties and shifting loyalties that permeate the Grand Old Party, further highlighting the fissures within its ranks.

Owaisi takes dig at Oppn over NCP split

Not content with targeting only the Congress, Owaisi took a swipe at the entire opposition bloc, seizing the opportunity to criticize their response to the recent split within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He commented, "Opposition meetings were held in Patna, and Praful Patel, whom Sharad Pawar had brought to the meeting, went and joined BJP today. Despite this, Congress distributes certificates of secularism. Congress should peep into its own backyard and see how they have cheated."

Continuing his tirade, Owaisi drew attention to the hypocrisy surrounding the NCP split, stating, "Today, every leader of the opposition party is crying in the media that the BJP broke the NCP. If 40 MLAs (of NCP) left today, then it is wrong, and if you bought our 4 MLAs in Bihar, then is it right? If you do it, it's good, and if others do it, it's wrong?" Notably, in 2022, four out of five AIMIM MLAs in Bihar joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led by Lalu Prasad Yadav.

On Sunday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar suffered a significant blow as his nephew resigned from the position of Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra and became a part of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, assuming the role of Deputy Chief Minister. Alongside Ajit Pawar, eight other NCP MLAs also took their oaths during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan. Reports indicate that 40 NCP MLAs have extended their support to Ajit Pawar in this move.

(With inputs from ANI)