Owaisi Claims Shahi Idgah & Gyanvapi Cases Creating Hatred; 'PM Should Put An End To This'

After expressing anger over the Mathura District Court's ruling in the Krishna Jhamabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday reiterated that with cases like Gyanvapi and Krishna Jhamabhoomi, an attempt is being made to spread hatred towards Muslims in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, "A plea is filed in Mathura court to remove Shahi Idgah Masjid. This is a violation of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, itself. Mathura Dist Court saying the suit is maintainable is a violation of the Supreme court verdict, and against the Parliament Act. For these people, the law doesn't matter. They want to rob Muslim people of their dignity. You're making a mockery of the legal system. When another plaintiff went to court, the court had said no, so you create a different party. These are all connected to Sangh Parivar."

'Idea is to create hatred': Owaisi

"Whether it is Gyanvapi or Mathura, the idea is to create an atmosphere of mistrust, more hatred towards the Muslim community, and lack of security among our Hindu brothers and to take this country back in time. It's high time that the Prime Minister puts an end to all this and says that his govt stands with the 1991 Act and will not support such causes that create more division in the country," the AIMIM chief said.

Owaisi has been raising his voice against the Gyanvapi Masjid survey for the past several weeks, claiming that he does not want to lose another mosque after Babri. Earlier in the day, the AIMIM chief reacted to the Mathura District Court's ruling on the Krishna Jhamabhoomi case, and said, "Robbing Muslims of their dignity is the only goal now."

Mathura court holds lawsuit to remove mosque as maintainable

The Mathura District Court on Thursday held that the suit to remove the Shahi Idgah Masjid, allegedly built on the land of Shrikrishna Janam Bhoomi is maintainable. The court kept aside the order of the civil court to not admit the Hindu side's suit on grounds of the Places of Worship Act, 1991 and said it was 'incorrect'.

The court's ruling came while hearing a plea against the civil court's order, preferred by 'Bhagwan Srikrishna Virjman', through his next friend Ranjana Agnihotri. They had asserted that as devotees of Lord Krishna, they had the right to move the suit in view of their fundamental rights under Article 25 (Freedom of Religion) of the Constitution, which guarantees Darshan and performance of puja at the actual birth of place of the diety which is at present beneath the structure "illegally raised by Muslims."