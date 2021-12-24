Facing a backlash over his threat to the police personnel of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the polls, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi clarified his position on Friday. Denying inciting violence, he claimed that an edited clip of his speech dated December 12 was being circulated to distract attention from the hate speeches made at the 'Dharam Sansad' in Haridwar. This closed-door event organised by controversial religious leader Yati Narsinghanand saw various participants calling upon Hindus to take up arms against Muslims.

According to the Hyderabad MP, he was speaking in context of the atrocities allegedly committed by the police in Kanpur. Owaisi observed, "Why is it offensive to remember how police have treated Muslims in UP? We cannot forget the oppression that was meted out to Anas, Suleiman, Asif, Faisal, Altaf, Akhlaq, Qasim, and hundreds of others? I told people to not lose hope and assured them that things will change. It’s not a crime to assure people that things will change for the better".

He added, "I believe in rule of law: every crime will be met with justice and every criminal will face punishment. Those who participated in Hitler’s regime were hunted and brought before Nuremberg Trials. They faced an impartial court and were punished. I am also advocating for due process".

"The context to my speech is amply clear. I was talking about cops who torture 80-year old men.I was talking about cops who watch silently as mobs thrash a rickshaw driver in front of his daughter. Cops who rained lathi blows on a man as held his child in his arms," he elaborated.

Here is Owaisi's full clarification:

In order to distract from #HaridwarGenocidalMeet, a clipped 1 min video is being circulated from 45 min speech I gave in Kanpur. I’ll set the record straight:



1. I did not incite violence or give threats. I talked about POLICE ATROCITIES Here’s the full video in TWO PARTS [Cont] pic.twitter.com/buZWZmVNLa — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 24, 2021

AIMIM supremo sparks row

While addressing a gathering of oppressed classes in Kanpur, Owaisi had warned the police that they won't enjoy the patronage of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi for a long time. Listing purported incidents where minorities were targeted, he claimed that God will punish the errant police personnel for their actions. AIMIM is seeking to make inroads in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls even as it is not a part of any major opposition alliance.