Owaisi Compares Gyanvapi Row To Babri Masjid Case, 'Not Ready To Lose Another Mosque'

Following the claims of 'Shivling' being found in Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has compared the development to the Babri Masjid case. Drawing a parallel between the two controversial cases, Owaisi said that the Gyanvapi case is developing in the same manner as Babri Masjid did in the past. The AIMIM chief’s comment came after he called on Muslims to defend their mosques.

After the court ordered the sealing of the area where a Shivling was allegedly found inside the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the structure is not a Shivling but a fountain. Following this, he accused personnel of using the ‘techniques’ used in the Babri Masjid case in Gyanvapi as well. “If the mosque was not destroyed on December 6, what would have been the outcome of the case in court,” Owaisi asked.

Speaking on the ongoing Gyanvapi survey case in an interview, Owaisi said that the case was being headed to a situation like the Babri masjid. “The way in which Babri Masjid was taken away, is being used here. Idols were placed inside at night. The then DM ordered for the sealing of the place. Pooja happened there and then it was demolished on December 6, 1992. Then the court order came allotting 5 acres of land,” Owaisi said.

Earlier on Monday, Owaisi also said that Muslims are not ready to lose another mosque after the Babri Masjid. In a tweet, referring to the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya three decades ago and a 1949 incident when idols of Hindu deities surfaced there, Owaisi asked Muslims to take a pledge that they won’t allow its repeat in Varanasi.

Muslims not ready to lose another Mosque: Owaisi

Earlier, Owaisi said that Muslims are not ready to lose another mosque. In a video posted on his Twitter handle, Owaisi said Muslims are not ready to lose another mosque after the Babri Masjid. He urged community members to take a pledge that they won’t allow the loss of another mosque.

"When I was 19-20 years old, the Babri Masjid was snatched from us, and inshallah, we will not allow this to happen with children of the age group," he said in a tweet. Referring to right-wing Hindu outfits, the Hyderabad MP said, "We know your tactics and we will not allow you to sting again."

"Ramzan is over and the walls of Mosques are longing for people, who had offered namaz at the home of the God for 30 days. The mosques in villages and localities should be kept alive as evil forces want to deprive us of our culture. They should get the message that the Muslims are not ready to lose a mosque in India again," Owaisi said. Owaisi stated that Muslims should make efforts that mosques keep flourishing

Image: ANI/ PTI