Owaisi Compares UP Govt's Compensation Order To Haryana Violence During Ram Rahim's Arrest

Giving a communal colour to Uttar Pradesh government's decision seeking compensation from those involved in destroying public property during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest last month, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that Muslims are being targeted. Comparing the incident of destruction of public property during the Jat agitation in Haryana and Patel agitation in Gujarat, Owaisi said that no such decision was taken then. He has claimed that the decision has been taken now to harass the Muslim community, adding that people involved in anti-CAA protest are Muslims.

In the video from January 5, Owaisi while addressing a rally, asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi applied Prevention of Destruction of Public Property Act, 1984 applied to the other incidents of violence in UP.

He claimed destruction of properties worth Rs 2,000 crore occurred in the Jat agitation in Haryana in 2015. "Destruction of Rs 2,000 crore. Modiji, you have taken money from how many? Have you taken money from those people? One paisa was not taken. Why? You did not take because they were not Muslims. Is this not a violation of Article 14 of our ConstitutionHow much money was recovered for the losses during the Patel agitation in Gujarat," he said.

"More than 600 police vehicles were burnt and more than 1,800 government buildings were damaged during the Patel agitation, he claimed. "Why are (you) doing this injustice that you will not take from Gujaratis, but recover money from Muslims," he said. "...to recover that Rs 14.50 lakh, properties of Muslims were seized, (they were) locked (in UP). This law won't apply," he added.

Yogi Adityanath said "will take revenge"

Amid widespread protests and agitations in Uttar Pradesh against the amended Citizenship Act, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last month had issued a stern warning against those involved in violence. He said the government would “auction” the property of alleged rioters to compensate for the losses.

"There is no place for violence in a democracy. There was violence in Lucknow and Sambhal and we will deal with it strictly. All properties of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for the losses. They (those involved in violence) have been captured in video and CCTV footage. We will take badla (revenge) on them," Adityanath had said.

Notice sent

On December 25, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's state government sent notices to alleged rioters. The notice by the state administration seeks to recover the damage caused by the protest to the public property. Over 60 people were "identified for violence" in Rampur and Gorakhpur and they were asked to explain their position or pay for damage caused to public and private property.

