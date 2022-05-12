After Varanasi Court allowed the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises days after it had to be aborted owing to vehement opposition, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday reiterated that the court order is a 'blatant' violation of Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, as well as the Supreme Court's Babri Masjid Judgement.

Owaisi furiously asked if 'somebody's aastha is more important than the Constitution?', further alleging that the survey is 'trying to change the nature of the masjid'.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the AIMIM supremo stated, "This verdict is a complete violation of the Supreme Court verdict on the Babri Masjid issue and 1991 places of worship act. I don't want to lose another mosque. I hope Gyanvapi Mosque management committee and AIMPLB goes to the Supreme Court. Can you please read out the 1991 Court order on Gyanvapi Masjid?. The present survey commisioner violates the SC judgement. Where are you leading the country to ? What are you doing a survey for ? You are trying to change the nature of the masjid. Where will this nonsense end ?"

"The SC didn't even accept the ASI report on Babri Masjid. After a law has been passed by the Parliament of India, will you listen to the Parliament or somebody's 'aastha' (religious devotion)? Then you're following the footsteps of PM Modi in 2014 : "1200 saal ki gulami". This is blatantly violating the 1991 Act. I have the right to disagree with any court rule, that is my constitutional right," Owaisi added.

Rule of law does not look into the 'aastha': AIMIM chief Owaisi

When asked about his comment - 'How many mosques will be taken away?', Owaisi explained, "Do you know that in 1948 December, idols were placed in Babri Masjid and I was not allowed to read Namaaz? I have all the right to be apprehensive. I will not allow another Masjid to be snatched from me in an unlawful way. I don't care and don't give a damn about your contentions. I am only worried by the 1991 Act. The Parliament is supreme. That should be both your and my concern as Indians. You want to work on the basis of 'aastha' . So where will this 'aastha' end? Rule of law does not look into the 'aastha'."

Speaking on the tragic murder of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat by two terrorists in Chadoora, the AIMIM chief said, "I totally condemn it. Any killings have to be condemned. I want to ask the Modi govt what have you done there in order to protect them? You are failing in your duty. The Modi govt is just using the Kashmiri Pandits as an electoral issue."

On Saturday, Owaisi had alleged that the Varanasi Court's order to survey the complex is against the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. Speaking to the media, Owaisi had asserted that it was the 'constitutional duty' of the Centre to inform the court that their order was against the Act, and accused the BJP-run government of trying to 'reignite the atmosphere of hatred'.

Varanasi Court allows survey of Gyanvapi Mosque premises

Earlier in the day, the Varanasi Court allowed the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises days after it had to be aborted owing to vehement opposition. Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ruled that the court commissioner will have to submit a report in this regard by May 17.

Moreover, the court refused to remove court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra despite reservations from the Gyanvapi Mosque management committee. However, it appointed an additional court commissioner - Vishal Singh.

Speaking to the media after the order, the respondent's advocate said, "The survey will take place from 10 am to 2 pm. The report has to be submitted by the advocate commissioner (to the court) by May 17. The court accepted our plea and directed the administration that this team will be given entry inside the premises under any circumstances whether it is by opening the lock or breaking the lock."

Gyanvapi Mosque row

The Varanasi Court on April 8 directed a five-member ASI team to study the entire premises of the complex, the cost of which would be borne by the Uttar Pradesh government. The order was based on Vijay Shankar Rastogi's plea which has contended that the entire premises belonged to the temple alone.

Asserting that the original Kashi Vishwanath Temple was built over 2,000 years ago, the plea stated that the Gyanvapi Mosque was constructed after the temple was demolished by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669. The temple was re-constructed by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar in 1780. Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which prohibits courts from entertaining any petition that would alter the status quo of a religious place, is not applicable to this suit, he contended.

Republic Media Network also spoke to an expert on the ground who detailed the transition of the area through pictures back from the 16th century.

"You can clearly see in this photo from the 16th century how our temple was demolished under the direction of Aurangzeb. In this from 1970, you can see how a masjid (the white part) was joined to our temple which was already there. There is no foundation of the masjid, it is joined onto our temple," he said, showing a set of images.