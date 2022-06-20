Owaisi Continues To Politicise Agnipath Scheme; Pans PM For 'playing With Youth's Future'

On Monday, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the backdrop of protests over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme. In a series of tweets, Owaisi stated that the government is playing with the future of the youth and the Army's strength for a few thousand crore rupees. He further raised questions on the Agnipath scheme and asked why does the Prime Minister want the jawans to either stand in the queue outside Adani and Ambani's residence or guard BJP offices after serving in Army for four years.

Owaisi Slams Centre Over Agnipath Scheme

Taking to Twitter, the Parliamentarian from Hyderabad tweeted in Hindi, which can be roughly translated as, "PM Narendra Modi, Why do you want that after protecting the country for four years, this young ex-serviceman should either stand in the job line outside Adani and Ambani's houses, or do chowkidari (watchman) outside BJP offices?"

.@narendramodi, आप ये क्यों चाहते हैं की चार साल तक देश की रक्षा करने के बाद, यही युवा पूर्व सैनिक या तो अडानी और अम्बानी के घर के बाहर नौकरी की लाइन में खड़ा हो, या बीजेपी के दफ्तरों के बाहर चौकीदारी करे।

1/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 20, 2022

"This government will save a few thousand crore rupees by playing with the future of the youth and the strength of the army, but it will never benefit the army or the poor farmer, the benefit will be to those two crony businessmen," Owaisi furthered his tirade.

ये सरकार युवाओं के भविष्य और सेना के सामर्थ्य के साथ खेल कर कुछ हज़ार करोड़ रुपये बचा लेगी पर उस से फौज का या गरीब किसान का फायदा तो कभी नहीं करेगी, फायदा उन्ही दो crony businessmen का होगा

2/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 20, 2022

The AIMIM chief went on to highlight and criticize the Central government's previous initiatives like demonetisation and COVID-19 lockdown and asserted that they are still not fulfilled. He added that they just keep repeating their mistake and want a faceoff with the youth of the country by introducing such schemes. He added that the Prime Minister must listen to the demand of the youth and immediately revoke the Agnipath scheme.

"Modiji had asked for 50 days after Demonetisation, but they have not been fulfilled yet. We all have also seen the result of the lockdown. But it is the government that wants to repeat its mistakes. Wants a faceoff with the youth of the country," he added.

मोदीजी ने नोटबंदी के बाद 50 दिन मांगे थे, वो अभी तक पूरे नहीं हुए। Lockdown का नतीजा भी हम सब ने देखा है। पर ये सरकार है जो कि अपनी गलतियों को दोहराना चाहती है। देश के युवा से टकराना चाहती है।

3/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 20, 2022

"Modiji, youth are the future of India, not you or like your retired IAS officer who has repeatedly taken extensions. You should listen to the voice of this youth and follow their demand by immediately withdrawing this Agniveer scheme".

मोदीजी, युवा भारत का भविष्य हैं, आप और आप के साथ बार-बार एक्सटेंशन लेने वाले रिटायर्ड आईएएस अफसर नहीं । आप इस युवा वर्ग की आवाज़ सुनिए और उनकी मांग पर अमल कीजिये - इस अग्निवीर योजना को तुरंत वापस लीजिये। n/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 20, 2022

Bharat Bandh call over Agnipath protests

Security has been beefed up in several states on Monday amid the call of "Bharat Bandh" given by some organisations who are protesting against the Agnipath scheme of recruitment for defence services. However, as things stand, normal business is being carried out as a tight vigil continues in the wake of the bandh call.

In the wake of this call of Bharat Bandh and several incidents of violent protests against the Agnipath scheme, several states including Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Jharkhand have tightened up their security.

Agnipath scheme

Agnipath is a pan-India short-term service youth recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces launched to reduce the average age of the Indian Army. Those inducted into the service will be called 'Agniveers' and will be employed for four years where rigorous military training will be imparted to them. The age group for eligibility under the scheme is 17.5 to 21 years (23 years, as a one-off exception for the year 2022). The starting annual package will be Rs 4.76 lakh, which can be increased to 6.92 lakh by the end of the service.

Soldiers aspiring to be entrepreneurs will receive a financial package and bank loan scheme after serving in the army for four years. Those desiring to pursue higher education will be given a certificate equivalent to the Class 12 certificate and a bridging course and the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police. Several avenues will also be opened for them in other sectors.

(Image: PTI/ANI)