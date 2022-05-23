Owaisi Counters Assam CM With Tirade Against RSS; 'Madrasas Led Freedom Movement'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday hit out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his Madrasa remark, saying that while the state was tackling severe floods, the CM was busy with 'hate speech'. Taking to Twitter, Owaisi also launched a tirade against the RSS and claimed that while "Madrasas were at the forefront of the freedom movement, Sanghis were acting as British agents".

"Obsessing over Muslim ancestry shows your inferiority complex. Muslims have enriched India & will continue to do so", the AIMIM leader said.

18 people have died in Assam & 7 lakh have been affected due to floods but he’s busy with hate speech



While Sanghis were acting as British agents, Madrasas were at the forefront of freedom movement. Many madrasas do teach science, math & social studies besides Islam 1/2 https://t.co/FSqJ6iMlMl — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 23, 2022

Unlike Shakhas, they teach self-respect & empathy. Illiterate Sanghis wouldn’t understand. Why did Hindu social reformer Raja Ram Mohun Roy study in a madrasa?



Obsessing over Muslim ancestry shows your inferiority complex. Muslims have enriched India & will continue to do so 2/2 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 23, 2022

'Madrasa word should cease to exist': CM Himanta

Speaking at an event in Delhi on Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that as long as the word 'madrasa' exists, children will not be able to think about becoming doctors and engineers. Sarma remarked that admitting children to Madrasas is a "violation of their human rights", and urged Muslims to teach the Quran at home.

"Till the time this word (madrasa) exists, children will not be able to think about becoming doctors and engineers. If you tell them that they will not become doctors or engineers if they study in Madrasas, they themselves will refuse to go. Teach the Quran to your children, but at home. Admitting children in Madrasas is a violation of their human rights," CM Sarma said.

Adding further, he said, "All Muslims were Hindus. No one was born a Muslim (in India). Everyone was a Hindu in India. So, if a Muslim child is extremely meritorious, I will give partial credit to his Hindu past.”

#BREAKING | No one was born Muslim in India: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says 'Madrasa' word should cease to exist



Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/k00lO446Jh pic.twitter.com/OelHGBELdt — Republic (@republic) May 23, 2022

His remark came under heavy criticism by several political parties including the Congress, National Conference (NC), and the People's Democratic Party (PDP). While the NC accused the BJP of politicising religion in the country, the Congress claimed that the Assam CM was trying to propagate that minorities should be denied basic rights. Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti has alleged that like the British, BJP was trying to pit Hindus against Muslims in today's India.