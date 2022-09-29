A Twitter war erupted between Congress and the AIMIM on Wednesday after Congress leader Pawan Khera took an indirect jibe at Asaduddin's Owaisi's party, calling it the 'B team' of the BJP. Taking to Twitter, Khera reasoned that Congress' defeat in the Burhanpur municipal election in MP this year, was due to "vote-cutting" by parties like the AIMIM and AAP.

"You can see how strategically the B teams of the BJP make the party win," the Congress leader tweeted, targeting the two parties. In the tally he shared, Congress' mayor candidate lost to BJP by only 388 votes. While Owaisi's party got 10,322 votes, AAP secured 2,908 votes.

Congress party's mayor candidate Shahnaz Ismail Alam lost by 388 Votes, #BJP won.



Burhanpur final result :



BJP: 52,629

INC: 52,241

AIMIM: 10,322

AAP: 2,908



You can see how strategically the B teams of BJP make the party win — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) September 28, 2022

'BJP cutting more Congress votes than anyone else'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi quickly replied to Khera and showed him the mirror of Congress' performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. He said, Congress should explain why it won only 15 out of 186 LS seats in 2019 when it was in a direct fight with BJP.

"BJP is cutting more Congress votes than anyone else. It must demand that BJP stops contesting," the Hyderabad MP wrote.

BJP is “cutting” more Congress votes than anyone else. It must demand that BJP stop contesting🤣



INC should explain why:

1. It’d win only 28/209 seats against BJP even with perfect opposition unity

2. In 2019, it won only 15/186 LS seats where it was in direct fight with BJP https://t.co/aHFYUyoPro — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 28, 2022

Further taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Owaisi called him the 'Walker in Chief'. He asked, "How did you lose Amethi? Is the Walker in Chief so incapable?"

The 2019 polls came as a grave embarrassment to Congress when its then-President Rahul Gandhi lost to BJP leader Smriti Irani in his Amethi by a margin of 55,120 votes. The constituency was known to be the traditional stronghold of the Gandhi family.