Last Updated:

Owaisi Counters Congress Over BJP's B-team Jibe; Recalls How 'Walker-in-chief' Lost Amethi

Countering the BJP's B-team jibe, Asaduddin Owaisi questioned why Congress lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when it was in a direct fight with the saffron party

Written By
Gloria Methri
Asaduddin Owaisi calls Rahul Gandhi walker in chief

Image: PTI


A Twitter war erupted between Congress and the AIMIM on Wednesday after Congress leader Pawan Khera took an indirect jibe at Asaduddin's Owaisi's party, calling it the 'B team' of the BJP. Taking to Twitter, Khera reasoned that Congress' defeat in the Burhanpur municipal election in MP this year, was due to "vote-cutting" by parties like the AIMIM and AAP.

"You can see how strategically the B teams of the BJP make the party win," the Congress leader tweeted, targeting the two parties. In the tally he shared, Congress' mayor candidate lost to BJP by only 388 votes. While Owaisi's party got 10,322 votes, AAP secured 2,908 votes.

'BJP cutting more Congress votes than anyone else'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi quickly replied to Khera and showed him the mirror of Congress' performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. He said, Congress should explain why it won only 15 out of 186 LS seats in 2019 when it was in a direct fight with BJP. 

READ | AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to visit Rajasthan on September 14, 15

"BJP is cutting more Congress votes than anyone else. It must demand that BJP stops contesting," the Hyderabad MP wrote.

READ | AIMIM declares three candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls

Further taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Owaisi called him the 'Walker in Chief'. He asked, "How did you lose Amethi? Is the Walker in Chief so incapable?" 

READ | Owaisi slams BJP, RSS over Mohan Bhagwat's madrassa visit; says 'They're doing new drama'

The 2019 polls came as a grave embarrassment to Congress when its then-President Rahul Gandhi lost to BJP leader Smriti Irani in his Amethi by a margin of 55,120 votes. The constituency was known to be the traditional stronghold of the Gandhi family. 

READ | Owaisi opposes PFI ban with cagey carefully-worded response; fearmongers over UAPA misuse
First Published:
COMMENT