Owaisi Counters Pragya Thakur's 'no Need To Wear Hijabs' Quip: 'Accused Of Malegaon Blast'

In response to BJP MP Pragya Thakur's take on Hijabs, AIMIM chief Asadaddin Owaisi on Thursday, reminded that she was one of prime accused in the Malegaon blast case. He highlighted that Thakur had previously 'cursed' 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare and has often eulogised Nathuram Godse. Stating that this was her 'introduction', he said that people will decide as to how important her remarks were.

Owaisi counters Pragya Thakur

"Malegaon blast case is going on against her. She spoke such rot about a patriot like Hemant Karkare. This is her introduction. People will decide how relevant she is," said Owaisi to ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP MP Pragya Thakur claimed that there was no compulsion for people to wear hijabs outside their homes. At a Bhopal event, Thakur said that the 'Hindu samaj' was of such 'high ideological values' that women did not need to wear the hijabs. Karnataka High Court is hearing the plea of six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college in Udipi.

"Hindus are of such high ideological standards that there is no compulsion to wear hijabs anywhere. Those who are threatened at home, are suffering at home, they have to wear Hijab in their houses also. While outside, wherever there is 'Hindu Samaj', they are not required to wear Hijab especially at places where they study," claims Thakur. The MP has often courted controversy with her remarks on Nathuram Godse, Muslims, cow slaughter etc.

Karnataka HC on Hijabs

As of now, Karnataka High Court has ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders. The HC has urged Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. Karnataka schools and colleges have reopened amid protests both for and against hijabs.

On Monday, visuals from Mandya's Rotary educational society school showed Muslim girl students being asked to remove their hijabs (headscarves) before entering the school premises. Similarly, a burqa-clad teacher was seen removing her religious attire before being allowed to enter the school. Colleges which opened on Wedneday saw many protests by hijab-clad women as they refused to remove them while enterig colleges.

Karnataka Hijab row

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves were stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. With protests springing across India with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity, Karnataka govt imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order.