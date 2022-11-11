Owaisi Decries Denial Of SC Status To Dalit Christians & Muslims; 'Issue Of Equal Rights'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday hit out at the Centre for its opposition to accord Scheduled Caste status to Dalits who have converted to Islam and Christianity. He was reacting to the affidavit filed by the Union government on pleas that sought the Constitution (Scheduled Caste) Order, 1950 to be declared unconstitutional because it discriminates against SC converts to religions other than Sikhs and Buddhists. Owaisi contended that the Centre's stance was hypocritical as it is trying to woo the Pasmanda Muslims on one hand.

Taking to Twitter, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "The Scheduled Castes Order of 1950 keeps Muslim and Christian Dalits out of the SC list. On the one hand, the Modi government makes claims of love for the Pasmanda Muslims and on the other hand keeps them from the list. The government told the court that Indian Muslims/Christians are 'foreigners'. The words of the heart have come to the tongue."

"This order is not only a matter of equal rights of Muslim and Christian Dalits but also against the right of freedom of religion of Dalits. I have raised my voice against this order many times in Parliament. Whatever the government says, we are Indians and will take justice in India only," he elaborated. It is pertinent to note that the Centre has already formed a committee to examine the possibility of according SC status to Dalits who have converted to religions other than Sikhism and Buddhism.

यह आदेश न सिर्फ़ मुसलमान और ईसाई दलितों की बराबरी के हक़ का मसला है बल्कि दलितों के मज़हब की आज़ादी के हक़ के खिलाफ़ भी है।इस आदेश के ख़िलाफ़ मैंने संसद में कई बार आवाज़ उठाई है।



सरकार चाहे कुछ भी कहे, हम भारतीय हैं और भारत में ही इंसाफ़ ले कर रहेंगे 2/2 pic.twitter.com/pn9HyjBPrG — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 11, 2022

Centre's affidavit

In its affidavit, the Centre submitted that the report of the Justice Ranganath Mishra Commission is flawed as it bases its findings without conducting any field studies. It also pointed out that the SC converts to Christianity have been included in the list of OBCs in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Daman and Diu and Puducherry. Thus, they are getting benefits to which the OBCs are entitled.

It added that Dalit Christians cannot claim to be backward since backwardness based on untouchability exists only in Hindu society. The affidavit noted, "The Constitution (Scheduled Caste) order, 1950 was based on historical data which clearly established that no such backwardness or oppression was ever faced by members of Christian or Islamic society. In fact, one of the reasons for which people from the Scheduled Castes have been converting to religions like Islam or Christianity is so that they can come out of the oppressive system of untouchability which is not prevalent at all in Christianity or Islam."