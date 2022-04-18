Owaisi Decries Police's 'one-sided Action' Post Delhi Violence; Questions HM & Kejriwal

Weighing in on the Delhi violence, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Contending that clashes have become common in Delhi after Shah took over as the Home Minister, he questioned the latter on why Arms Act was not invoked against people who were allegedly carrying pistols in the Hanuman Jayanti procession. Accusing the police of taking one-sided action by initially arresting only people belonging to one community, the Hyderabad MP decried the message being sent out to the world.

On this occasion, Asaduddin Owaisi added, "The Chief Minister of Delhi has the arrogance that he cannot name the culprit. He does not open his mouth against those who walk in the procession with guns and pistols. There is no condemnation of the mob trying to defile the mosques."

Delhi violence

In the first communal flare-up in Delhi since the February 2020 riots, 8 police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area on April 16. Subsequently, there was heavy police deployment and flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol to ensure that no further untoward incident takes place. An FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

These sections deal with a range of offences including an attempt to murder, rioting and obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions. So far, the police arrested 21 persons and two juveniles in connection with this case. Moreover, 2 firearms and 5 swords have been recovered from the possession of the accused persons. Two of the accused persons- Md. Aslam and Ansar have been previously named as accused in FIRs. While they were sent to police custody for one day, 12 other accused persons were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The case was transferred to the Crime Branch which will carry out further investigation with the help of the district police. On Sunday night, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana visited Sub-Inspector Meda Lal who sustained a bullet injury in the violence at his residence to enquire about his well-being and assured him of all possible support from the department. In the wake of this incident, Congress has started an 'India against hate' campaign taking a stand against division through identity-based politics.