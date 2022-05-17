Owaisi Defends 'Gyanvapi Masjid To Remain Mosque' Remarks; Quotes 'Places Of Worship Act'

After the court-mandated three-day videography survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi concluded on May 16, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi stressed that Gyanvapi was a mosque and will remain a mosque forever. Justifying the remark, he quoted the Places of Worship Act, 1991, and said even the coming generations will ensure the Gyanvapi mosque stands still.

Reiterating his statement over 'Gyanvapi was a mosque and will remain a mosque till qayamat', Owaisi told ANI, "It was decided in the parliament that worship’s religious character must remain the same as it was on August 15, 1947".

It is to be noted that the Places of Worship Act, 1991 was passed by the PV Narasimha Rao-led Congress regime and imposes a positive obligation on the state to maintain the religious character of every place of worship as it existed at the time of independence.

He alleged that the way Babri Masjid was snatched away from Muslims the same plot is implemented to take away Gyanvapi Mosque.

"As per the constitution of India, I have the Right to Freedom of Speech and Expression and so I will say that Babri Masjid will always remain a mosque, and Gyanvapi too:, AIMIM Chief stated.

He further mentioned, "If we let go of Gyanvapi Masjid then tomorrow they will claim Mumbai's Haji Ali Dargah also holds a history of a Hindu temple. So should we give away all the Masjids?"

Earlier on May 16, after the Hindu side claimed a 'Shivling' was found in a pond at the Gyanvapi Masjid complex, AIMIM Twitter shared a video of Owaisi where he stated: 'Gyanvapi mosque ‘was and will always remain a mosque’.

Supreme Court to hear Gyanvapi Masjid case today

As the Gyanvapi Masjid survey, which was ordered by the local court, concluded on Monday, the Supreme Court will hear mosque management's appeal against the survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on May 17.

After one of the lawyers surveying the Gyanvapi mosque claimed that a Shivling was found in a well inside the premise, the Varanasi Court issued an order to seal the area and prohibit entry of people in the area.

Gyanvapi survey verdict

Hearing a plea filed by a group of Hindu women that have sought year-long access to offer prayers at a Hindu shrine, a Varanasi Court on Thursday allowed the videographic survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Guidelines for continuing the video survey of the mosque were issued by Varanasi’s Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar and it was further announced that it will be held by May 17.

(Image: PTI)